8 Mobile Apps That Offer Domestic Violence Assistance

Domestic violence continues to loom as a shadow epidemic, particularly in Black communities where the domestic violence rate is telling. Roughly 40% of Black women are plagued by intimate partner violence, including stalking, physical, sexual, and verbal violence, according to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence.

As tangible resources and helplines buckle under swelling demand, a fresh front line has emerged in the pursuit of safety: digital apps. From journaling utilities to SOS alerts and customized escape itineraries, technology is evolving into a lifeline for victims of intimate‑partner violence. Here are seven apps that offer assistance to victims of domestic violence.

Bright Sky

Bright Sky, available as both an app and a website, delivers a mix of content, risk‑assessment tools, and a searchable directory of local support services for survivors of intimate‑partner abuse. After its 2023 debut in the United States, the platform has expanded internationally, reaching users in multiple countries.

myPlan

MyPlan is a managed, research‑backed application that equips survivors, potential victims, and their concerned loved ones with the means to gauge risk and map out safer next steps. By posing a series of targeted questions, it spins out safety plans and decision‑support tools. The platform is currently live, receiving updates in both English and Spanish, and can be accessed widely through an app download or via a web portal in the United States and beyond.

VictimsVoice

VictimsVoice, a password‑protected web app that gives survivors a way to capture and organize evidence chronologically for court. It’s currently available to paying users, runs in any browser, and is designed to look like a basic app so it can stay under the radar.

Aspire News App

Aspire News App: A hidden Help section offers resources and a one-touch call for help to survivors of domestic abuse seeking escape routes and support. Currently available on iPhone and Android, it’s ranked among the top domestic violence apps.

iHEAL

iHEAL, a mobile and web app that offers tools for risk assessment, health and safety planning, grounding exercises, and also links users to about 400 personalized resources. Since its 2023 debut, iHEAL has striven to bridge gaps in access, confidentiality, and tailored support for remote regions across Canada.

Hollie Guard

Hollie Guard is a personal‑safety app that lets users record evidence and instantly ping trusted contacts or services. It’s currently available in the U.K. with the possibility of expansion, and its premium features are offered for a fee.

JDoe

JDoe, an anonymous reporting app, connects survivors and witnesses of sexual misconduct and abuse through encryption. It matches multiple reports against the same offender and provides legal resources. Established recently, the app is actively used in the U.S. (with potential expansion). Its purpose is to foster strength in shared reporting and collective legal action while preserving anonymity.

