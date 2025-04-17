Nigerians Applying For U.S. Visas To Face New Interview Requirements Before Approval

Nigerians applying for visas to the United States should expect new interview requirements ahead of their arrival.

The U.S. Embassy in Nigeria announced that the new applicant criteria will take effect on April 22. Business Insider Africa says the changes will help increase efficiency and streamline the visa application process.

Applicants must now bring an additional form to their visa interviews to confirm their appointment. Nigerians in Abuja and Lagos seeking a U.S. visa must bring the DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number to proceed.

The embassy released a statement confirming this update to the visa process.

“Starting April 22, 2025, all visa applicants in Abuja and Lagos must bring a DS-160 visa application form with a confirmation/barcode number (starting with ‘AA’ and followed by ’00’ – two zeroes) that matches the one used to make their appointment online. You must also schedule your appointment at the location you selected when filling out your DS-160.”

The statement also detailed that the location selected when filling out the form is where one must complete the on-site interview. Moreover, any former DS-160 form barcodes from previous applications will become invalid.

The embassy emphasized that the new measure will be strictly enforced. Applicants whose barcode/confirmation numbers do not match their appointment details cannot enter the consular section, thus canceling the interview.

However, support for those whose DS-160 numbers do not align with the interview confirmation can still receive help. Applicants with this issue can log into their AVITS account on the Online Visa/Preclearance Application Facility account website. There, they can submit a ticket for correction.

The changes come as U.S. foreign policy shifts under the Trump administration. Trump has not directly targeted Nigeria with his new orders, although he did so during his first term. However, the heavier focus on immigration control still impacts all current and potential visa holders across many nations.

Trump has already drafted a proposed travel ban impacting several African countries. The list includes those in the continent’s Western region, such as Chad, The Gambia, and The Democratic Republic of Congo. Although Nigeria remains off this list, its new visa interview requirements could result in fewer approvals for the foreseeable future.

Nigerians are encouraged to remain up-to-date with all new rulings on the U.S. Embassy’s website.

