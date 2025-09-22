Fashion & Beauty by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Nike Nods To HBCU Culture With Air Max ’95 Release Just In Time For Homecoming Season The Air Max '95 release pay special tributes to each of the four HBCUs.







Right as homecoming season gets underway, Nike is paying tribute to HBCU culture with the release of its Air Max ’95 sneakers.

The sneakers come in a variety of colorways that pay homage to four HBCUs: Spelman College, Morehouse College, Florida A&M University, and Norfolk State University. A part of its Holiday 2025 collection, each shoe has its own design and colors inspired by the illustrious schools.

According to HBCU Gameday, Nike took the school pride up a notch by including each HBCU’s logos and mascots throughout the Air Max ’95 design. The tongue of each sneaker also boasts the school’s founding years, as well as special tweaks to the shoe’s Air cushioning that make these items collectible. However, each mark showcases the immense detail given to each shoe as it represents its HBCUs to the fullest.

Morehouse, also known as the home of the Tigers, includes the all-men’s HBCU’s maroon and white colors with tiger stripes throughout the shoe. FAMU’s version infuses reptilian textures in its design to hype up Rattler Nation. As for Spelman, the all-women’s AUC school features jaguar spots on its shades of blue suede, while Norfolk State has its own yellow suede for its own mascot, Mr. Spartan.

The sneakers came into fruition as a new installment of the Yardrunners program. Launched in 2020, the venture creates shoes that accompany the legacy and style of HBCUs and their fashion-forward campuses. The footwear is designed by alumni, with this latest collection marking the program’s fifth anniversary.

This year’s assortment follows up previous renditions of other classic Nike silhouettes, coinciding with homecoming season. Yardrunners 3.0 collection showcased Nike Dunks and apparel that became the stars on the yard, with additional collections highlighting other HBCUs such as Clark Atlanta, Howard, and Virginia Union University.

However, these new highly coveted shoes may or may not break a college student’s bank as they hope to show out this homecoming. With a retail cost of $190, the shoes will debut on Nike’s website and in-store retailers soon.

