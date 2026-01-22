Kobe Bryant’s Signature Kicks Get A Colorway Remix In Time For All-Star Weekend

Just in time for the NBA All-Star Weekend in Los Angeles, Nike is releasing a new colorway of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro, Kobe Bryant’s first signature sneaker for the footwear company, celebrating the venue where the Los Angeles Lakers played from 1969 to 1999.

According to Footwear News, Nike’s current rendition of the Nike Kobe 1 Protro is labeled the “City of Champions,” paying homage to the former Lakers stadium, the Forum. The new colors replicate the team’s original colors in a dusty blue, with gold-tone metal accents. The word “uptempo” is printed in gold letters on the back of the shoe, with “67-99” written above it.

Nike Kobe 1 Protro “City of Champions”が現地時間2月4日より発売予定。タン裏にある「67–99」はかつてのレイカーズのホーム『The Forum』へのオマージュ。 ［IM0541-400］【ワークブルー ナイキ コービー1 プロトロ 新作 シティオブチャンピオン】https://t.co/yTIVduxrk7 pic.twitter.com/vvs5pIkQC8 — 𝐔𝐏 𝐓𝐎 𝐃𝐀𝐓𝐄 (@uptod4te) January 22, 2026

The official release date has not been confirmed, but it should arrive before NBA players take the court at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California, home of the LA Clippers, in February. It is slated to retail for $210.

This announcement comes out after the Jan. 22 release of Kobe 1 Protro ’81 Points’ colorway, on the 20th anniversary of Kobe’s 81-point game. Sports Illustrated reported that the original shoe dropped in 2019, marking it the second release of this colorway. When it was originally released, it cost collectors $175, but the re-release costs $210 and is available on the Nike SNKRS app and at select retailers.

The Nike Kobe 1 Protro “81 Points” shoes, returning on the 20th anniversary of Mamba’s legendary game 🐍 pic.twitter.com/eJT3gyVKvk — Kobe Bryant Stories & Motivation (@kobehighlight) January 22, 2026

After signing with Nike in the summer of 2003, Bryant became the face of the Air Zoom Huarache 2K4 and 2K5. In 2005, the sneaker brand released Kobe’s first signature shoe, the Nike Kobe 1 (Zoom Kobe 1).

Bryant played his entire career with the Lakers, winning five NBA championships, becoming a two-time Finals MVP, and earning the 2008 NBA Most Valuable Player award. He made the All-Star team 18 times and became the youngest player to reach 30,000 points. In his final game before retiring in 2016, he scored an NBA season-high 60 points. The 41-year-old basketball legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others on Jan. 26, 2020.

