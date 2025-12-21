News by Kandiss Edwards Kobe Bryant-Michael Jordan Card Slam Dunk $3.17M At Auction The card became one of the most valuable basketball cards ever sold at auction.







A rare basketball card featuring Kobe Bryant and Michael Jordan sold for $3.172 million at a Heritage Auctions event.

On Dec. 19, the card became one of the most valuable basketball cards ever sold at auction. The card is a 2003 Upper Deck Exquisite Collection dual Logoman, numbered 1-of-1 and graded a 6 by Professional Sports Authenticator, ESPN reported. The sports memorabilia sale ranks as the seventh-most expensive basketball card auction ever.

The 2003 dual Logoman card is from the debut year of Upper Deck’s dual Logoman series and does not contain autographs, distinguishing it from the even more expensive 2007-08 signed Bryant/Jordan dual Logoman card that sold for $12.932 million in August. The 2007-2006 card remains the most expensive sports card ever sold at auction.

According to a post by Heritage Sport on Threads, the deal is a “huge result as it is the highest-selling unsigned card made after 2003.

Jordan-Kobe 2003 Exquisite Logoman sells tonight for $3.17 million, second modern card in 24 hours to sell for $3M+ (Ohtani). pic.twitter.com/IGo5lD4Pum — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 20, 2025

In the same Heritage auction, vintage baseball cards also attracted strong prices. Two 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle cards each topped $850,000, with one graded an 8 by PSA selling for more than $1.55 million and another featuring a high-grade autograph fetching about $945,500, ABC30 reported.

Since his passing, Kobe Bryant’s sports memorabilia continues to command a high price. Exalted by some as the greatest basketball player ever, there is no shortage of demand for mementos once owned by the Lakers player.

In April 2024, the Bryant’s 2000 Los Angeles Lakers championship ring sold for $917,000 at auction. The ring is significant as it marks the first championship won by the five-time champion. The ring was gifted to his father, Joe Bryant, at the time of his win. Both of Kobe’s parents, Pam and Joe, initially sold the ring for $173,000 in 2013. Subsequently, the new buyer profited over $700,000 at the time of the auction.

