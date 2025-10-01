Nike Announces ‘Virgil Abloh: The Codes’ Exhibit Taking Place In Paris

To recognize one of the most influential designers, Nike has announced that it will, in collaboration with the Virgil Abloh Archive™, showcase “Virgil Abloh: The Codes” at the Grand Palais in Paris.

The sporting goods brand stated that it will be a 10-day showcase highlighting the creativity and passion the late Abloh brought to Nike during his long-term partnership with the company. The exhibit is currently on display and will remain at the Grand Palais until Oct. 9.

“The Codes exhibition kicks off our commitment to bringing Virgil’s legacy and creative process to the creative community and beyond. I am most grateful for Nike’s continued partnership in this important work,” says Shannon Abloh, chief executive officer and managing director of Virgil Abloh Securities. “Sharing his personal collection, unfinished work, and magnum opuses with the world is a powerful way we honor Virgil’s deep belief in access and collaboration. Through the Virgil Abloh Archive, his vision continues to inspire and guide the next generation.”

The exhibition is being curated by Chloe Sultan and Mahfuz Sultan and is billed as an expanded edition of the 2022 “Virgil Abloh: The Codes” exhibition, which took place in Miami. It showcases Abloh’s signature designs, which were incorporated into his work in apparel, footwear, architecture, music, advertising, and more. It also showcases his collaborations with artists, athletes, and designers over the years.

The start of the exhibit also marks the celebration of his birthday, Sept. 30.

“The Codes operate as the soul of Virgil’s legacy; they are at the heart of the Archive,” says Athiththan Selvendran, chief operating officer of Virgil Abloh Securities, chief creative officer of the Virgil Abloh Foundation, and director of the Virgil Abloh Archive. “The Codes tell a story about the creative intention and archival practice that shaped Virgil’s identity. They guide us, reminding us that collectivity and accessibility should be at the center of our collaborations and expressions. This is how we keep his legacy alive.”

Abloh died nearly four years ago on Nov. 28, 2021, from a rare heart tumor, cardiac angiosarcoma. He made fashion history when he became the first Black person to be named Louis Vuitton’s menswear designer.

