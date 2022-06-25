Nike’s Jordan Brand Becomes A Collegiate Sponsor Of Howard University

Nike’s Jordan Brand will now be the official outfitter for Howard University’s Bisons after the university’s deal with Under Armour expires during the summer, according to HBCU Gameday.

NBA legend Michael Jordan has been instrumental in growing the shoe brand into a cultural pillar in the Black community and landed its first HBCU partnership with North Carolina A&T, one of the original three “Jordan schools.”

Howard’s golf team also has a deal with Golden State Warriors champion Steph Curry which will not be impacted; his Curry Brand supplies golf athletes with resources, equipment, apparel, shoes, and other sports necessities, the Boardroom reports.

Howard will soon join the ranks of the University of North Carolina, UCLA, Michigan, Georgetown, Marquette, San Diego State, Houston, Oklahoma, and Florida as Jordan-branded sponsored collegiate athletic departments.

Along with the Jordan Brand, LeBron James‘ Nike brand has partnered with supporting HBCUs and inked a deal with Florida A&M.

According to sources, NBA player Chris Paul III convinced Jordan representatives to become more involved with HBCUs.

Black-ish alum Anthony Anderson was bestowed a custom pair of Howard University Air Jordan IV’s by the Jordan Brand when he graduated from the school.

Jordan Brand gifted @AnthonyAnderson exclusive “Howard University” Air Jordan 4s to celebrate his graduation 🎓 pic.twitter.com/MUX0LQPMIw — Complex Sneakers (@ComplexSneakers) May 19, 2022

The Jordan Brand made a 10-year, $100 million commitment to the Black Community by offering community grants and supporting grassroots organizations with $1.25 million to foster a more equitable society for Black Americans. The funds will improve economic justice by building generational wealth, financial literacy, and entrepreneurship in the Black community. There also will be a concerted effort to adapt school curriculums that supports BIPOC students and coupling efforts to increase a diverse staff to combat discrimination. The initiative will also play a significant role in changing the negative narratives of minorities. In addition, it will encourage social justice to aid in building social and political capital for the Black community with hopes of ushering in policy reform, according to Nike News.