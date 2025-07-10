Celebrity News by Jeroslyn JoVonn Nina Parker Reveals TMZ Pay Disparity That Led Her To Quit ‘I Didn’t Have Nothing’ Nina Parker opens up about the pay disparity that led to her exit at TMZ.







Nina Parker is opening up about the pay disparity that led her to quit her editorial and on-camera role at TMZ.

The famed journalist and fashion designer took a candid trip down memory lane during her recent appearance on The Breakfast Club alongside comedian Kevin Fredericks to promote the new season of TBS’ Friday Night Vibes. As the new season highlights her continued influence in pop culture, the CBS alum looked back on her early days in onscreen commentary at TMZ and what led to her exit.

“When I left TMZ, I did not have a job. I quit because they did not want to pay me,” Parker revealed.

Parker said it all started when she “accidentally” caught a glimpse of a white male coworker’s paycheck and discovered he was earning significantly more. The revelation pushed her to request a meeting to negotiate her salary. She recalled that while her coworker was earning six figures, she was making just $50,000.

“I was making well under that, and I had been there, and I was contributing,” Parker explained. “I was breaking stories. I was a part of Michael Jackson’s death, being broken. I was a part of major stories. Bernie Mac’s death. I was the managing editor on weekends, so it was just me and Harvey in that office and a PA.”

Reflecting on the sacrifices she’d made and the commitment she brought to the job, Parker felt a promotion wasn’t just deserved — it was “owed.”

“I gave up my weekends for three years, and I was like, ‘I put in the work.’ It was my life. I didn’t have a boyfriend. I didn’t have friends. I wasn’t going to the club, and I felt like I was owed this money,” Parker said.

Ahead of her time, Parker acknowledged that conversations on gender pay disparity weren’t really a thing around the time she decided to quit. But knowing her worth and the connections she had already made, she decided to quit and pursue new opportunities.

“I did not have an agent. And I was like, ‘I quit.’ I didn’t have nothing, but I knew people liked me,” Parker shared.

After her time on CBS’ Insider, Parker moved on to high-profile hosting roles at E! and launched her own fashion line, the Nina Parker Collection. Today, fans can enjoy her signature energy and insight on Friday Night Vibes, where she dives into all things film and pop culture.

