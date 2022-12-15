Nipsey Hussle ‘Building Brand Through Culture’ Course to Be Taught at Loyola University

Nipsey Hussle’s legacy will carry on in the form of education, thanks to an official college course created in his honor.

Loyola Marymount University, the same school where Hussle served as an adjunct professor, is set to introduce “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” inside their business school. On Wednesday, Hussle’s longtime business partner David Gross announced the new course on Instagram.

“Next month the TMC takeover of higher education begins with a class I’ll be teaching “The Marathon Continues: Building Brand Through Culture” at Loyola Marymount’s business school,” Gross shared in his caption.

“The class will focus on Hussle’s genius and authenticity in his approach to business and life.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gross (@david.a.gross)

Gross thanked Richard Hamilton, a tenured professor at the school who first reached out to Hussle and Gross in 2017 to teach a class that became the blueprint for the newest course.

“He reached out to me and Nip in 2017 and asked if we’d teach a class at the business school,” Gross shared. “He gave us carte blanche, with the caveat that we were authentic and didn’t water anything down because we were in a university environment.”

The class was a hit, and it lead to a second class the following semester,” he continued. “This was Spring of 2019, so we never got to finish the class. #LLNHTG”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by David Gross (@david.a.gross)

Hussle was fatally shot outside his Marathon clothing store in Los Angeles in March 2019. But Gross says Hamilton continued reaching out to invite him to teach anything of his choosing at the school.

“It’s finally time like to go back this Spring to teach a the class that honors Nip’s enormous legacy, and analyzes how he was able to put a dent in the universe by creating the most resonant brand to come out of the culture #TMC,” Gross shared.

A course description says the new class will focus on “brand building strategies and tactics that are motivated and driven through cultural influence.”

Students can also expect weekly guest lectures led by “some of the most influential people in the music and entertainment industry.”