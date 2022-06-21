Nipsey Hussle Estate Opens The Marathon Collective In Los Angeles

The Marathon continues!

Last month, it was reported that the estate of entrepreneurial rapper Nipsey Hussle would open The Marathon Collective, a THC and CBD retail store, in Los Angeles.

The vision of the deceased rapper was realized by family, friends, and fans. The official opening took place on Saturday, June 18.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Marathon Clothing (@themarathonclothing)

Last month, a documentary was released in anticipation of this weekend’s grand opening of the family- and friends-owned business led by Hussle’s older brother, Samiel “Blacc Sam” Asghedom. The retail establishment is located at 7011 Canoga Ave. in Los Angeles.

“This is something we always spoke about,” Asghedom said at the time. “Nipsey, Fatts, Adam and I had a goal to get a legitimate licensed store and have our brand in other stores across the state. We’re so honored to be able to fulfill the dream.”

The 33-year-old Hussle was killed in front of his Marathon Clothing store, located in the Hyde Park neighborhood of Los Angeles. A petition was started to rename the intersection of Slauson Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard near Hussle’s store to “Nipsey Hussle Square.” On the day of his funeral, the City Council announced it was set to be renamed Ermias “Nipsey Hussle” Asghedom Square to honor him and his contributions to the neighborhood.

The trial to convict Hussle’s killer started last week in Los Angeles. According to The Associated Press, on Wednesday, a Los Angeles prosecutor told jurors that Eric R. Holder, the man accused of fatally shooting Nipsey, pre-meditated his 2019 killing. The two men were having a discussion where Nipsey expressed to Holder there were rumors that he was a “snitch” and he should “clear that up.”

Deputy District Attorney John McKinney shared that narrative during his opening statement. He said there was “no doubt” that Holder knew beforehand that he would kill Hussle. He told the courtroom that Holder shot Nipsey at least 10 times and kicked the rapper in the head before fleeing the scene.