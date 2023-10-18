Nipsey Hussle’s Family Wins Legal Battle Against His Ex Over Control His Daughter’s Estate

Nipsey Hussle’s family has won their legal battle against the late rapper’s ex to control the estate of his 14-year-old daughter.

Hussle’s ex-girlfriend Tanisha Foster lost guardianship of her daughter Emani to the late rapper’s mother, brother, and sister. A hearing was held this week where a judge listed Nipsey’s mom Angelique Smith, his brother Sam Asghedom, and sister Samantha as co-guardians over Emani’s finances, including her $2 million+ inheritance, Radar Online reports.

The “Double Up” rapper was murdered outside his Marathon Clothing store in Los Angeles on March 31, 2019. The only beneficiaries of the musician’s estate were his two children, his daughter Emani, and son Kross, welcomed with his actress Lauren London.

Hussle’s brother Sam was selected to manage the rapper’s estate which was valued at $4 million and estimated to bring in another $4.7 million annually. His family was also appointed physical custody of Emani over claims Tanisha was not fit to care for the child.

Foster has been locked in a legal battle with the family since August 2021 when they filed for guardianship of Emani’s estate where they could control her inheritance and make investments with her money.

“Petitioners will manage Emani’s assets prudently and in Emani’s best interests until she reaches 18 years old,” the filing read.

But Foster contested the petition and sought for control of Emani’s estate and to regain custody. She claims to have only agreed to allow the family to have custody of Emani in 2019 due to her “financial limitations” at the time.

She claimed the family agreed to “act in the best interests of Emani.”

But, “shortly after entering into the agreement”, Hussle’s mom, brother, and sister allegedly used their “collective financial power and influence to disregard their priorities by controlling the desires of Emani and Tanisha by withholding financial assistance and reducing visitation.”

But the courts ruled in favor of Hussle’s family despite Foster’s objection.

