Man Cops To Manslaughter Following Death Of 70-Year-Old White Man After Racist Incident Anthony Collins pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will spend two and half years in a New Jersey state prison after accepting the plea agreement on June 10









A Black New Jersey man who struck a man on a bicycle after being called a racial slur that led to a head injury that the victim later died from has accepted a plea deal in the case.

According to Asbury Park Press, Anthony Collins pleaded guilty to manslaughter and will spend two and half years in a New Jersey state prison. Collins accepted the plea agreement on June 10 for the Sept. 18, 2023 encounter. The victim, Robert May, was 70 years old. The incident took place in Seaside Heights, where both men resided. After completing the sentence, Collins will be eligible for parole under the terms of a plea deal.

A statement from Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office said that the sentence is below the usual punishment for the crime Collins was charged with. Citing problems with proving the case, prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer also stated that May’s family understands the issues and gave their blessing for the imposed sentence.

“Certain proof problems in this case resulted in the State entering into a plea agreement with a recommended sentence below the normal sentencing range for manslaughter. The victim’s family recognizes and understands those issues and supports this resolution. I commend them for their compassionate and forgiving nature,” Billhimer said in a written statement.

The prosecution stated that at around 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 18, 2023, May was reported as a victim of a fall to the Seaside Heights Police Department. Police officers discovered May lying on the ground next to his bicycle. He was bleeding from a cut on his head. He was treated at the scene but refused further medical assistance and left to return home.

Police officers later found out that he was struck in the head by someone. They found out that it was Collins who hit May on that day.

About an hour later, police were informed that May had been acting erratically and had been taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River. His condition worsened, and he was transferred to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick. May died from his injuries on Oct. 1. The Ocean County Medical Examiner’s Office stated the cause of death was blunt force injury resulting from the assault that occurred on Sept. 18 and listed the death as a homicide.

On Oct. 4, a warrant was issued for Collins’ arrest, and on Oct. 15, Collins surrendered at Seaside Heights Police Department Headquarters.

