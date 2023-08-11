NMSDC Will Launch Center For Minority Business Enterprise

The National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) has received a multi-year $3 million Capital Readiness Program grant from the Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) to launch the MBE Center for Accelerated Growth and Innovation.

According to an NMSDC release, with the support of the MBDA, the NMSDC will launch the center to scale historically underrepresented certified socially economically disadvantaged individuals (SEDIs) and focus on minority business enterprises (MBEs).

The NMSDC is well positioned to help SEDIs scale their businesses to meet the needs of the growing U.S. economy through its partnerships with the nation’s top Fortune 500 corporations, and its experience with state/local governments. Additionally, the NMSDC is well suited to help their businesses participate in the federal contracting opportunities created by legislation including the Infrastructure and Jobs Act and CHIPS and Science Act.

“We find ourselves at an unprecedented moment in history, despite the progress that has been

made in supplier and business diversity, we know that we still have a long way to go if we are

going to create the thriving, equitable business environment that is the key to not only achieving

generational wealth for communities of color but also for the long-term growth and sustainability of our nation’s economy,” NMSDC CEO and President Ying McGuire said in a statement.

“We are incredibly grateful for MBDA’s support of the MBE Center for Accelerated Growth and Innovation and look forward to the enormous impact it will have on MBE growth in the coming years.”

The MBE Center for Accelerated Growth and Innovation will focus its work on three pillar

programs:

Contract Readiness: This capacity-building initiative will prepare certified MBEs for

doing business with the federal government and national/global corporations.

This capacity-building initiative will prepare certified MBEs for doing business with the federal government and national/global corporations. Capital Connection Program and Platform: This effort will cultivate a powerful network

of capital options for certified MBEs, both private and State Small Business Credit

Initiative (SSBCI) programs.

This effort will cultivate a powerful network of capital options for certified MBEs, both private and State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) programs. NMSDC Matchmaking and Marketplace Tool and Opportunity Connections: This

tool will integrate with NMSDC’s customer relationship management and certification tool

to bring certified MBE profiles to an open, online marketplace, connecting them to

corporate members and government entities actively seeking suppliers and sourcing

solutions.

43 organizations received MBDA Capital Readiness Program grants including NMSDC regional

affiliate council the Capital Region Minority Supplier Development Council (CRMSDC), and

strategic partners U.S. Black Chambers, Inc. (USBC), the United States Hispanic Chamber of

Commerce (USHCC) and the National Asian/Pacific Islander American Chamber of Commerce

& Entrepreneurship (National ACE).

RELATED CONTENT: Celebrating National Black Business Month