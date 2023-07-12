 NMSDC Program Lands $480K To Help Growth In Black Agriculture

National Minority Supplier Development Council Program Lands $480K New Funding To Harvest Growth In Black Agriculture

Hoping to help put more goods from Black farmers on store shelves, the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC) has gained an extra $480,000 to help propel the effort for Black farmers everywhere.
New funding of $400,000 from agricultural giant Cargill and $80,000 from grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) will be used to expand the large business advocacy group’s Acres: Cultivating Equity in Black Agriculture program. Formerly called the Black Farmer Equity Initiative, the program trains and certifies Black farmers and ranchers as diverse suppliers.
The goal: help boost incomes as producers access new markets like grocery stores, restaurants, and other retail outlets. All told, NMSDC reports founding partners Cargill and UNFI have contributed over $500,000. The aim is to triple the number of trained ranchers and farmers to build greater equity in the U.S. food system.
The NMSDC’s next cohort of Black farmers will include 30 individuals. That would be much higher than the first cohort class of 11 farmers. An opening date for the next cohort has not been established, but it could likely start by early 2024. Interested applicants will be notified and can fill out a form here.
“We are incredibly excited for the continued interest in NMSDC Acres. Cargill and UNFI’s leadership in supporting this effort to create greater equity for the Black community will help us to grow the program and make meaningful progress towards a more inclusive agricultural system,” stated Lisa Morris. NMSDC vice president of Strategic Alliances, Programs, and Events.
The program is needed as data from McKinsey & Company showed only 1.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. They represent under 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Black agricultural practitioners operate at 70% of U.S. peer-level farm revenue.

Cargill and NMSDC designed the recently renamed ‘Acres’ program to address this issue and advance agricultural supply chain access for Black individuals. Benefits for participants include strategic business support and skills development, including NMSDC-certification aid and access to funding opportunities.

“UNFI is proud to support NMSDC Acres as a founding circle member in the effort to create a more inclusive agricultural system in the United States,” stated Guillaume Bagal, VP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Wellbeing at UNFI.

Cargill’s Supplier Diversity Lead Natalie McGrady stated, “We are working with farmers, customers, and organizations like NMSDC to close equity gaps that have existed for too long in the fabric of our food system. “Our partnership with NMSDC is one example of our commitment to working with diverse suppliers. We launched the Black Farmer Equity Initiative to help increase participation, productivity, and profitability by putting farmers, ranchers, and growers at the center of the solution.”

