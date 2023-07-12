National Minority Supplier Development Council Program Lands $480K New Funding To Harvest Growth In Black Agriculture

Cargill and NMSDC designed the recently renamed ‘Acres’ program to address this issue and advance agricultural supply chain access for Black individuals. Benefits for participants include strategic business support and skills development, including NMSDC-certification aid and access to funding opportunities.
“UNFI is proud to support NMSDC Acres as a founding circle member in the effort to create a more inclusive agricultural system in the United States,” stated Guillaume Bagal, VP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Wellbeing at UNFI.
Cargill’s Supplier Diversity Lead Natalie McGrady stated, “We are working with farmers, customers, and organizations like NMSDC to close equity gaps that have existed for too long in the fabric of our food system. “Our partnership with NMSDC is one example of our commitment to working with diverse suppliers. We launched the Black Farmer Equity Initiative to help increase participation, productivity, and profitability by putting farmers, ranchers, and growers at the center of the solution.”