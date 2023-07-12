National Minority Supplier Development Council Program Lands $480K New Funding To Harvest Growth In Black Agriculture

New funding of $400,000 from agricultural giant Cargill and $80,000 from grocery wholesaler United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI) will be used to expand the large business advocacy group’sFormerly called the Black Farmer Equity Initiative, the program trains and certifies Black farmers and ranchers as diverse suppliers.

“We are incredibly excited for the continued interest in NMSDC Acres. Cargill and UNFI’s leadership in supporting this effort to create greater equity for the Black community will help us to grow the program and make meaningful progress towards a more inclusive agricultural system,” stated Lisa Morris. NMSDC vice president of Strategic Alliances, Programs, and Events.

The program is needed as.4% of farmers identify as Black or mixed race compared with about 14% a century ago. They represent under 0.5% of total U.S. farm sales. Black agricultural practitioners operate at 70% of U.S. peer-level farm revenue.

Cargill and NMSDC designed the recently renamed ‘Acres’ program to address this issue and advance agricultural supply chain access for Black individuals. Benefits for participants include strategic business support and skills development, including NMSDC-certification aid and access to funding opportunities.

“UNFI is proud to support NMSDC Acres as a founding circle member in the effort to create a more inclusive agricultural system in the United States,” stated Guillaume Bagal, VP of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Wellbeing at UNFI.

Cargill’s Supplier Diversity Lead Natalie McGrady stated, “We are working with farmers, customers, and organizations like NMSDC to close equity gaps that have existed for too long in the fabric of our food system. “Our partnership with NMSDC is one example of our commitment to working with diverse suppliers. We launched the Black Farmer Equity Initiative to help increase participation, productivity, and profitability by putting farmers, ranchers, and growers at the center of the solution.”