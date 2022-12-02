Good Morning America Co-Hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Be Disciplined for Romance

The recent reveal of a romance between Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who are both legally married, has people talking.

According to TMZ, due to the circumstances surrounding the start of the union, the two will not be facing any discipline.

BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported that the hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know were engaging in a romantic relationship, according to The Daily Mail. Holmes is legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is still married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. Amid reports that both hosts have been separated from their respective spouses since August, no discipline is warranted since the affair started after both left their partners.

The pair appeared on a recent show as if nothing was out of the ordinary.

TMZ reported that sources “with direct knowledge” on the show stated that Robach had to reassure executives at ABC several years ago that she and Holmes were not a romantic item, although she said they were best friends.