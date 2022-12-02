Good Morning America Co-Hosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach Won't Be Disciplined for Romance

The recent reveal of a romance between Good Morning America co-hosts T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach, who are both legally married, has people talking.
According to TMZ, due to the circumstances surrounding the start of the union, the two will not be facing any discipline.
BLACK ENTERPRISE recently reported that the hosts of GMA3: What You Need To Know were engaging in a romantic relationship, according to The Daily Mail. Holmes is legally married to attorney Marilee Fiebig, while Robach is still married to Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue. Amid reports that both hosts have been separated from their respective spouses since August, no discipline is warranted since the affair started after both left their partners.
The pair appeared on a recent show as if nothing was out of the ordinary.
TMZ reported that sources “with direct knowledge” on the show stated that Robach had to reassure executives at ABC several years ago that she and Holmes were not a romantic item, although she said they were best friends.
“All they care about is the ratings,” a source said.
“This is ratings gold. That’s why [ABC News President] Kim [Goodwin] wanted them on the show today.”
According to an earlier report by Page Six, the two didn’t start their alleged affair until March while they were training for the half-marathon in New York City. The media outlet quoted a source as saying the two of them kept their alleged relationship under wraps for months.
“They have a very cozy relationship on air, but that is what is expected. But they were very careful behind the scenes to keep their affair secret. The producers at ‘GMA’ are shocked to hear they are having an affair.”
Both hosts have also deactivated their social media accounts.