Protesters Rally Again, Calling For 'No Kings' In America The protests follow a June edition that drew an estimated 4-6 million participants.







Millions of Americans across all 50 states are expected to take to the streets Oct. 18 for the “No Kings” protests. There are even global protests against Trump planned as well.



The No Kings protest is a movement that organizers describe as opposition to the authoritarian tendencies in the second Trump administration. This will be the third wave of protests under the movement’s banner this year.

Approximately 2,600 rallies will be held in U.S. cities and towns, with additional solidarity actions overseas. The protests follow a June edition that drew an estimated 4-6 million participants.

The coalition is made up of more than 200 organizations, such as American Civil Liberties Union, Indivisible and the American Federation of Teachers, all stressing nonviolence and citizen action.

Organizers say the marches are meant to send a clear message: the nation will not accept a return to monarchical or unchecked presidential power. The slogan is “No Thrones, No Crowns, No Kings.”

Protesters also cite grievances including increased deployment of federal forces in domestic law-enforcement roles in major cities such as D.C. and Chicago. Participants are also disgruntled at the increasingly stringent immigration policies and an extended government shutdown.

Terence McCormally will protest in D.C., due to his concerns about the National Guard deployments, government corruption and hypocrisy.

“I really don’t like the crooks and conmen and religious zealots who are trying to use the country” for personal gain, McCormally told the AP, “While they are killing and hurting millions of people with bombs.”

Speakers at major events will include senators like Chuck Schumer and Bernie Sanders and cultural figures such as Robert De Niro. De Niro recently sent encouragement to those who have dissented against the Trump administration in recent video remarks. The Heat star urged Americans to “stand up and be counted” against perceived authoritarian trends.

WATCH LIVE: 'No Kings' rally in DC on nationwide day of protests against the Trump administration https://t.co/kUYAVbMCNm — PBS News (@NewsHour) October 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Republican leaders are spewing negative rhetoric regarding the non-violent protest.

House speaker, Mike Johnson, characterized the protests as “hate America rallies,” saying they shred national unity and boost the government shutdown.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has said the state will deploy the National Guard in anticipation of protest-related incidents.

Protesters and organizers, however, say they are prepared. They report conducting de-escalation training, distributing safety guidance and coordinating with local authorities to keep gatherings peaceful.

PBS is airing a special broadcast to highlight protests across the U.S.. Watch live here.

