No Need for a Special Occasion: Serena Williams Throws Daughter Surprise Moana-Themed Party

You don’t always need a special reason to get your party on.

Tennis champion Serena Williams was feeling party vibes when she decided to throw her 5-year-old daughter, Olympia, a surprise party out of the blue.

According to Daily Mail, Williams surprised her daughter with a Moana-themed get-together on Wednesday, just for fun.

“Sometimes we surprise @olympiaohanian with parties. We don’t need a reason or a special occasion we make everyday as special and memorable as we can. Also her mama fast….,” Williams captioned a photo she shared with her followers on Instagram.

Williams appeared in the photo posing with Olympia, her husband and tech entrepreneur Alexis Ohanian, and a woman dressed as Moana. They stood together underneath a balloon arch patterned with blue, purple, pink, and green colors.

Olympia’s parents sported casual vibes, flaunting all-black workout outfits with sneakers.

Williams had her hair gathered into a high ponytail, showing off her natural face with a light beat.

Her daughter posed for multiple photos in a light pink tee, multicolored leggings, and a pair of white sneaks.

In a couple of the photos, the 41-year-old superstar athlete can be seen posing back-to-back with the actress who showed up as Moana. Olympia and Ohanian reflected similar poses beside them.

“Still can’t believe Moana was willing to come all the way from Motunui,” Ohanian commented under the post.

Williams had her daughter Olympia with Ohanian during the middle of her 2017 tennis career.

Olympia seems to be embracing her mother’s athletic abilities.

People reported that the 5-year-old posed in a recent photo shared on her Instagram, flexing her muscles as she propped one foot up on a soccer ball.

Williams and her husband announced Olympia had a stake in the L.A.-based women’s soccer team, Angel City Football Club, making her the youngest co-owner in professional sports.