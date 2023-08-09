Press Conference Announced For Atlanta Teen Found Dead In Jail

Noni Battiste-Kosoko died just days after her 19th birthday, taking her final breaths on July 12 while in the custody of the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department in Atlanta, Georgia. Now, her family is encouraging the public to also question what happened to her.

A press conference will be held by the family of Noni Battiste-Kosoko on Aug. 10, to implore questions from the Sheriff’s office on where things currently are in gaining answers and justice for the 19-year-old.

“We are committed to finding out the truth behind Noni’s death,” says the family’s attorney and family friend, Dr. Edmond. “The United States Department of Justice is investigating the Fulton County Jail, and if there was any foul play, we will hold all involved accountable.”

She was being held without bail in City of Atlanta Detention Center for three months on a misdemeanor charge, to never see the light of day again. While she did have a $2,000 bond, it was placed on hold due to other charges in Miami, Florida. Neither charge has been disclosed publicly.

According to 11 Alive News, the young woman was found in her jail cell alone without “obvious” indications that she was harmed.

Shashu Battiste is perplexed as to how her daughter went in for a minor crime, only to pass away while in custody,

“My child was arrested for a misdemeanor and died in jail. And, we want answers!”

So far, there is minimal information regarding her untimely death, but her family urges for the truth to come out. Her loved ones’ attorney claims that the Fulton County jail has “major issues” in regards to the health care infrastructure for inmates. Dr. Edmond remains adamant that her death was “mysterious” in nature.

The Fulton County Jail system has been subjected to much controversy as of recent for its inmates wellness, or lack thereof it. They recently reached a settlement with the family of another inmate, who died after being “eaten alive” by bedbugs while in custody at the facility.

The release of an autopsy report for Battiste-Kosoko has remained at a standstill, creating further confusion and intrigue into what exactly happened to the teenager. A lawsuit is a course of action on the horizon, the family’s lawyer also shared in the statement.

