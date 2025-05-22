Nonprofit Hospital Encourages Patients To Open Medical Credit Cards To Cover Surgeries

Patients at Emory University Hospital in Atlanta are reportedly encouraged to open medical credit cards to pay for their surgeries.

One patient called it “unconscionable” as these cards often come with high-interest rates, preying on vulnerable families that may not be able to afford these procedures otherwise, and have troubled patients.

“It is inappropriate,” Emory Healthcare patient Elizabeth Burns expressed to WSB-TV.

Burns first noticed the option to apply for the medical credit card when she went online to check on her surgery bill. There, she noticed CareCredit as a payment method.

She saw the option pop up again as payment for a follow-up appointment. She felt pressured to make an account with the credit company, as it was the only payment option on the screen.

However, Emory’s status as a nonprofit, tax-exempt hospital requires it to provide charity care. Patients can also seek zero-interest payment plans with the medical center.

Despite this, Burns did not see either option promoted on her account. If one decides to apply for a medical credit card, this also disqualifies them for charity care. This fact remains relatively unknown to most patients.

Furthermore, CareCredit already faces predatory lending accusations, with rates around 32.99% once promotional rates expire. It also received a class action lawsuit filed in New York last August, as reported by Time. The legal filing argued that this high rate violated New York’s usury laws.

According to the Lown Institute, Black people also have a higher risk of obtaining medical debt and its consequences. The Commonwealth Fund reports that 1 in 3 Black people have overdue medical bills, as opposed to 1 in 4 for their white counterparts.

Emory responded to the allegations that it allegedly wrongfully promoted payment options. While the statement did note that interest-free payment plans are available, it did not mention charity care as a method.

“Emory Healthcare offers patients a number of flexible payment options for paying health care bills that are not fully covered by insurance, or if they are uninsured,” shared the hospital with WSB-TV. “These include: payment cards, ACH transactions/electronic money transfers, interest-free payment plans through Emory, or interest-free payment plans during promotional periods through CareCredit. Individuals agree upon a designated length of time for payment when signing up for the latter two options. Patients can also contact Emory Patient Financial Services to discuss financial assistance options. Our goal is to provide patients with choices for bill payment that may work best for them and their families.”

RELATED CONTENT: Student Loan Defaults Spike As Trump Ends Pause On Late Payment Tracking — Black Borrowers Hit Hardest