North Atlanta High Duo To Make MLB Draft History For Their Alma Mater

After breaking records in their baseball team’s season at North Atlanta High School, seniors Antonio Anderson and Isaiah Drake are taking their careers a step further by becoming MLB draft hopefuls on behalf of their alma mater.

While the school has only had five players ever enter for the draft, not only are Anderson and Drake adding two more to the list, but are also expected to be inducted into the MLB by the first 15 rounds, highly regarded as “early” for prospects.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution estimates that Anderson will be selected by the second or third round, with his North Atlanta High teammate following behind him in at least the fifth round. The 2023 draft is set to begin on July 9, and lasts for three days as the league pick up over 600 players across 20 rounds.

Their coach, Ricky Plante, was amazed by the teenage boys’ immense talent. “These two kids could have played for me in college right away,” he shared to the AJC.

The expected draftees’ skillsets are hard to top. Anderson is ranked #77 in MLB’s draft ranking, beating out both high school and college players. Standing at 6’3,” the over 200 pound athlete plays shortstop, and is known not only for his all-around ability, but innate knowledge of how to hit.

On the other hand, Drake utilizes his speed to make up for his slight shorter stature, coming in at 5-foot-10, as the center fielder is also 20 pounds lighter than his fellow Warrior. Despite being unranked, he made a name for himself as a standout during the MLB Draft Combine and MLB Draft League.

Drake also has professional athleticism in his blood, as his older brother, Kenyon, is a running back for the Baltimore Ravens. However, baseball has proven to be more fitted for the the younger sibling, as he also will become a part of the much needed representation for Black players in the MLB.

While the teammates-turned-friends originally committed to keep playing alongside one another for Georgia Tech’s D-1 program, they are most likely going to skip the college route and head straight to their professional careers.