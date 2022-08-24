North Carolina A&T To Continue Its Reign As The Nation’s Largest HBCU With Record Breaking Enrollment

For North Carolina A&T Chancellor Harold L. Martin Sr., “Truly, there has never been a more exciting time to be an Aggie.”

This strong sense of pride coupled with ground-breaking records calls for a celebration.

As the new school year unfolds, North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University (N.C. A&T) has recently announced expectations for its enrollment of Black students this school year. With approximately 13,500 students, the nation’s largest historically Black university (HBCU) is anticipating continuing its reign for a ninth year.

Starting his 14th year, Martin is now the longest currently serving chancellor in the UNC System and at any of the nation’s HBCUs. He and the university are expecting to witness the incoming first-year class total to be about “3,000 students and include a strong majority of African American students,” per the press release.

“Our measured, strategic growth at virtually every level is in perfect alignment with the NC A&T strategic plan, which calls for an enrollment of 14,000 by Fall 2023,” Martin said in a statement. “And we are building, developing and maturing to ensure that we provide the same great Aggie Experience for all our students, faculty, alumni and other constituents.

With these enrollment numbers, NC A&T now registers more Black first-year students each year, which surpasses all of the U.S. News and World Report’s top 10 national universities, according to the release. The nationally competitive institution sees incoming students with an average 3.7 high school GPA and SAT scores over 1,000.

In addition to $40 million in investments, NC A&T looks forward to continuing that momentum and amplifying student academic success. The financial pledges make it possible for freshmen to receive a total cost reduction of $5,000, including free textbooks, six hours of free summer school tuition, housing, and dining scholarships, and access to emergency grants. They can even expect a new iPad to use for classes or studying.

The newest members of the Aggie tribe will have a plethora of opportunities to “engage in ground-breaking research with faculty members who are driving innovation in their areas,” thanks to a stunning record of $97.3 million in research contracts and grants for the last fiscal year. This marked a significant $19 million increase from the year prior.

NC A&T is starting the 2022-23 academic year with a bang!