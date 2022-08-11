North Carolina Central University First HBCU to Launch Group Licensing for Student-Athletes with The Brandr Group

North Carolina Central University (NCCU) Athletics and The Brandr Group (TBG) have established a group licensing program for the university’s student-athletes. This collaboration creates new opportunities for NCCU student-athletes in all 15 sports who want to use their Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) together with the university’s official trademarks and logos. This marks the first of what TBG hopes will be numerous partnerships with HBCUs and creates opportunities for companies and brands to support student-athletes at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

“We are thrilled to welcome NCCU to our family as our first HBCU partner, and we look forward to working together to support Eagles student-athletes through this new agreement, “said Rick Perko, vice president of Program Development at TBG.

“There are several companies and individuals who are interested in making a difference with student athletes at HBCUs and group licensing will allow them to have the greatest breadth of impact. Through co-branded opportunities across NCCU’s merchandising and sponsorship portfolio, their talented athletes will have the ability to monetize their NIL, while Eagles fans will also enjoy new ways to celebrate their favorite players.”

“This partnership with a respected leader in the group licensing industry will provide our talented and dynamic student-athletes with unique NIL opportunities,” said NCCU Director of Athletics, Dr. Louis “Skip” Perkins.

“We are proud to be the first HBCU to join forces with The Brandr Group as a demonstration of NCCU’s commitment to elevating our deserving student-athletes.”

The agreement with TBG allows for the use of student-athletes’ NIL in licensing and marketing programs, co-branded with the NCCU logos and marks. Student-athletes will have the ability to voluntarily join a group licensing program, and TBG will facilitate group licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. Participation in the program will not limit any student-athlete’s NIL rights in their individual licensing and marketing activities. Potential licensees interested in learning more about the program should contact Jim Neish at TBG.

TBG, a brand management, marketing and licensing agency, will manage and administer the program as well as develop licensing opportunities on behalf of the student-athletes. With decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands, TBG also manages the group rights program for the NFL, NBA and MLB players’ associations in the college space.

Across the professional sports landscape, products that combine team logos and player names and numbers have accounted for a significant amount of licensed merchandise sales for decades, and this program will unlock similar opportunities for student-athletes at the collegiate level.

Fans can expect to be able to purchase official NCCU merchandise, including team jerseys with the name and number of their favorite players who have joined the respective group licensing program, once TBG enters into agreements with applicable school trademark licensees.