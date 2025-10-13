News by Mary Spiller Breach of Trust: North Carolina Lawmaker Arrested, Charged With Sex Crimes Against A Minor Democratic Rep. Cecil Brockman faces multiple felony charges after allegations of sexual acts with a 15-year-old.







The state representative for North Carolina, Cecil Brockman, has been arrested and charged with several sex-related offenses involving a 15-year-old minor, according to court documents released Oct 9 and obtained by Times Union.

Brockman, a six-term Democratic lawmaker from High Point, was taken into custody on Oct. 8 on two counts of statutory sexual offense with a child and two counts of taking indecent liberties with a minor. A magistrate’s order accuses Brockman of engaging in sexual acts and committing “lewd and lascivious” behavior with the same juvenile around Aug.15.

The State Bureau of Investigation has joined the probe.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Brockman, 41, is being held without bond. His initial court hearing, scheduled for this Thursday afternoon, was postponed to Friday after records showed he was hospitalized.

Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Bria Evans said she could not provide details about his medical condition due to privacy laws, but confirmed he remains in custody at the High Point jail.

Political leaders from both parties have called for his resignation in response to the charges. North Carolina Democratic Party officials joined Republican House Speaker Destin Hall, Democratic House Leader Robert Reives, and Gov. Josh Stein in demanding that Brockman step down.

“These charges are extremely serious and deeply troubling,” Gov. Stein said in a statement. “While the legal process has yet to play out, it’s clear he cannot effectively serve his constituents and should resign immediately.”

Court documents also indicate that Brockman was denied release because of concerns that his political position and “abundant resources” could help him evade prosecution. The magistrate further alleged that Brockman had attempted to contact the victim, including efforts to locate the teen at a hospital and use his status to gather information about the juvenile’s whereabouts.

Brockman, first elected in 2014, has at times crossed party lines to support Republican-backed bills. He serves as one of four vice chairs on the House K–12 Education Committee and narrowly won his most recent primary election to represent the 60th District, which covers parts of southwest Guilford County.

