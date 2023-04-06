Not Too Much: Zonnique Responds To Negative Comments On Her Mother Tiny’s Appearance

If there’s one thing the Harris family is going to do, it’s stick together.

And when it comes to her mother, Zonnique Pullins is not letting any disrespect fly. Recently, a Twitter user decided to critique R&B singer and XScape member, Tiny Harris’ appearance by posting a throwback photo of her along with the caption, “Yo can somebody explain to me what happened to tiny ? Bcus my whole life she been ugly … I never knew she was pretty back in the day …”. The post quickly gained traction with people adding their own commentary, which caught the attention of Pullins.

She responded directly to the original poster saying, “she grew up in the industry and has always received more hate than love. I know most of you can’t fathom what that does to your self esteem because your life revolves around getting on the internet and talking down on others like it’s your job without the paycheck..the misery fr”. She continued with the declaration, “y’all know if I don’t do nothing ima give my queen her flowers and don’t need no help..she gone get the whole garden from me”.

The interaction was applauded by many who felt she handled the blatant disrespect in a gracious way. The former OMG Girlz group member became a mother to her own child, a daughter named Hunter Zoelle James, with rapper Israel “Bandhunta Izzy” James a little over two years ago. The pair split soon after Hunter’s birth, but seem to have reunited, or at least remain friendly, as they were recently spotted spending time together.

Pullins has been reflecting on her relationship with her mother as of late. In an interview on the Jay Hill Podcast, the “Gucci This, Gucci That” singer opened up about regular feelings of abandonment due to her mother’s busy schedule and relationship with her stepfather, rapper Clifford “T.I.” Harris.

“I would say what hurt me would be like, honestly, my mom being with Tip all the time,” she said. “I feel like even now today, like, that’s how it is. Like they’re just tied to the hip. But now I’m grown, so it’s like I can’t really give a f–k. It’s like they rather go places with each other, so anytime he gotta go, she gotta go. She gotta go, he go.”

Later on in the discussion, she also shared her experience having two generally absentee parents, as her biological father spent a great deal of time behind bars during her childhood. “When I was a kid I was like ‘Oh, I wish my mom would come off on the road’ and ‘I want my dad out of prison’ and after a while, I was like, ‘Oh, OK, this is my life.’ Like, you can’t really do anything, you become numb to it,” she explained.