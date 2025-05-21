Culture by Ahsan Washington 5 Notorious B.I.G. Quotes That Show His Hustle For Wealth And Success Christopher Wallace was a lyrical boss







No one captured the contrast between street life and corporate ambition quite like Christopher Wallace. The Notorious B.I.G was a lyrical genius who seamlessly connected the hustle of Brooklyn corners with the mindset of Wall Street boardrooms. His words aren’t just catchy rhymes delivered with an excellent flow, they were business manifestos wrapped in gritty storytelling. BLACK ENTERPRISE dug through BIG’s catalog and came out with six standout quotes that showcase his brilliant perspective on getting money, building wealth and embodying a boss mentality. What’s crazy is how relevant his financial insights still are today, even though he’s been gone for almost three decades. On May 21, 1972 a star was born. Here are six witty, wealth-building gems from BIG on what would have been his 53rd birthday.

Stay far from timid / Only make moves when your heart’s in it / And live the phrase “sky’s the limit.”

From the 1997 song “Sky’s the Limit.” This quote inspires the hustlers and dreamers. Telling us to take calculated risks and believe in yourself, while on that journey to making it. It’s a rallying call for anyone with huge ambitions to chase them.

Now I’m in the limelight ‘cause I rhyme tight / Time to get paid, blow up …

This quote comes from the 1994 song “Juicy.” From the streets to the spotlight, Biggie looks back on his journey, how he climbed from nothing to becoming a hip-hop icon. Not only telling his story, he speaks wisdom about grabbing life’s chances when they come your way and making the most of every win. It’s that classic rags-to-riches tale, but with Biggie’s raw perspective on turning your moment in the sun into something lasting.

Never get high on your own supply

BIG raps about this in his song “Crack Commandments.” He borrows this line from the movie Scarface. Though it’s wrapped in street lingo, this lyric actually hits on something every business owner knows deep down: guard what you’re selling, stay disciplined about your operations, and don’t mix using your own stuff with trying to sell it. It’s pretty much Business 101, just with a grittier backdrop.

The key to staying on top of things is to treat everything like it’s your first project

In this interview clip, Biggie drops some real wisdom. The notorious one encourages people to keep grinding hard and tackling every new project with that same fire and excitement. Such a timeless piece of advice from the legend himself.

Negativity brings failure

Notorious BIG highlights how keeping the right attitude and energy around breeds positive outcomes. He stated emphatically that negativity stunts growth and success.

