Notre Dame Football Coach Marcus Freeman Won’t Face Assault Charge

A video played a part in the authorities’ decision not to file charges against University of Notre Dame head football coach Marcus Freeman after he was accused of battery following an incident at his son’s high school wrestling event earlier this month.

According to CBS Sports, the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office stated that no charges are being filed against Freeman for the alleged assault against New Prairie High School wrestling assistant coach, Chris Fleeger, at Mishawaka High School, Jan. 3. Freeman denied the allegations immediately. Notre Dame backed their football coach, releasing a statement that the accusation was untrue.

Mishawaka police investigated the accusation of Fleeger, who told police officers that the football coach assaulted him during the Al Smith Wrestling Invitational, where Freeman’s son, Vinny, was a participant. The incident allegedly occurred after Vinny lost his match; no details were revealed on what started the altercation.

Prosecutors issued a statement confirming that no charges will be filed against Freeman after viewing evidence, including a video that shows Freeman did not assault Fleeger. However, he may have touched the wrestling coach.

“While the evidence suggests that a touching may have occurred, an inadvertent touching is not sufficient. The State is therefore declining to file any criminal charges.”

Last year, history was made when Notre Dame beat Penn State to advance to the College Football Championship, making Freeman the first Black man to lead his team to the championship at the FBS level (NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision). The Fighting Irish lost the championship to Ohio State, 34-23, Jan. 20, 2025.

Sports Illustrated reported that Notre Dame has recently rewarded Freeman with a restructured contract that adds an extra year to the seven-year deal he signed last year. The contract places him in the “top tier” of college coaches.

