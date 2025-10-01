News by Keka Araújo Publix Allegedly Reneges On Black Book Bash Sponsorship, Denies Email Proof Organizers stressed that their paramount focus remains on the success of the Black Book Bash, which is designed to amplify the voices and works of Black authors across various genres.







Conflicting accounts have emerged ahead of the annual Black Book Bash, a high-profile event celebrating Black authors, after organizers alleged that grocery giant Publix abruptly withdrew its committed title sponsorship.



However, the Polk County, Florida-based corporation unequivocally rejected the claim. The resulting controversy has sparked calls for a consumer boycott and cast a shadow over the cultural event scheduled to commence this weekend.



The organizers sparked a public dispute through a social media video, claiming that Publix, which they stated was slated to be the event’s primary sponsor, had rescinded its support just days before the opening. They asserted that this sudden reversal necessitated drawing upon personal funds to mitigate the financial rupture and ensure that the celebration of literacy and Black voices could proceed.



Publix, however, has maintained a firm denial. The communications director for the Southern grocery chain stated in a phone interview that, following an internal review, the company concluded there was no foundational agreement in place.



“We’re disheartened,” the director said. “After conducting a thorough investigation, we concluded that Publix never agreed to sponsor or serve as the title sponsor of this event.”



Casey Kelley, an organizer for the Black Book Bash, offered a materially different narrative, detailing months of communication with a corporate entity.



“Over the past few months, one of our sponsorship coordinators was in communication with someone from a Publix.com email address,” Kelley said.



Kelley subsequently provided an email—reviewed by News4JAX—that ostensibly showed the sponsorship offer being formally rescinded.

The critical text of the electronic communication read, “I regret to inform you that Publix [is] no longer able to offer sponsorships for the foreseeable future. In this volatile [climate], we have pulled all sponsorships for the foreseeable future. As a result, we are rescinding the existing offer to sponsor Black Book Bash…”

On Sept. 30, Kelley took to Instagram to further explain the situation and provide even more context to the puzzling situation.

“What up, Book People? We are excited about Black Book Bash happening this weekend. Unfortunately, the focus has shifted from the event to Publix– with a whole lot of misinformation and inaccuracies.”

She continued, “Over the past two months, one of our sponsorship coordinators had been in communication with someone from a Publix.com email address. Through multiple calls, virtual meetings, and even emails, we reached an agreement for exclusivity on the title sponsorship, and that’s not the only sponsor. It’s the title sponsor. On Sept. 22, we received an email from the same email address that stated that Publix would no longer be sponsoring. Despite that, our team pulled together our personal funds and resources to cover all outstanding balances… two days later on Sept. 24.”

Kelley also commented that a viral video posted on Sept. 26 was the catalyst for bringing the smoke to Publix. She also explained that her organization declined all media requests from the chain. According to the Black Book Bash organizer, Publix claimed that the sponsorship wasn’t approved because it hadn’t come from the company’s foundation.

However, Publix’s website doesn’t list the foundation, but does have a “Requests” tab under its Community tab. The verbiage directly from the site is below.

There is also a section to specifically request a Publix Marketing Sponsorship Request. Upon clicking the “Submit Request” button, the user is sent to an application that still doesn’t mention a foundation.

“We believe in giving back. Request support here.

If you represent a nonprofit organization that is doing great things for your community in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, or Kentucky, Publix is glad to review your request.

Areas of focus.

We support organizations that focus on youth, education, reducing hunger, and alleviating homelessness. Donations for school clubs and teams will be made payable to your qualified school, not to booster clubs. Please be sure that your school is registered, and that you apply on behalf of the school when making these requests.

What we contribute.

“We review requests for donations, gift cards, sponsorships, giveaways, and program ads.“

How to make a request.

All requests are submitted online.”

The email’s purported sender utilized the company’s correct domain name, the very same domain used by the grocer’s corporate communications team for official press correspondence.

Yet, despite this evidence, a company spokesperson issued a categorical denial of its provenance, “We can confirm definitively that this communication was never sent by Publix.”

It’s important to note that Publix’s official policy on diversity and inclusion is published on its corporate website.

“Publix values inclusion. A diverse, inclusive, and merit-based workforce makes our company—and our community—better. We value the fresh ideas and unique perspectives that each associate provides. We make it a priority to employ and work with qualified and talented people from many backgrounds, cultures, abilities, and ethnicities. We are proud of our long-standing commitment to creating and maintaining an inclusive work environment for our associates, in which they feel a sense of ownership, pride, and belonging. Publix provides our associates with a voice, an open-door policy, training, development, and career opportunities.”

Ironically, Publix’s commitment doesn’t appear to extend to its C-suite. Heading the company are four white men. And in 2021, Publix was a contributor to the rally that subsequently turned into the Jan. 6 Insurrection. There were calls to boycott the grocer at the time.

Organizers stressed that their paramount focus remains on the success of the Black Book Bash, which is designed to amplify the voices and works of Black authors across various genres.

The event is set for the weekend, Oct. 3-5, at the Hyatt Regency in Jacksonville.

