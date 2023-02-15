Now, Sir! New York Man Accidentally Books Flight To Sidney, Montana, Instead of Sydney, Australia

What is the difference between Sidney, Montana and Sydney, Australia? One letter and a couple of hundred miles.

One man from New York learned a valuable spelling lesson after Fox 5 Atlanta reported he mistakenly booked a flight to Montana instead of Australia. Kingsley Burnett was excited to travel down under for a cruise leaving from one of the country’s largest cities.

Burnett told Fox he didn’t think anything of it since Billings, Montana, some miles away from Sidney, is a common connector for Australia travelers.

However, once he saw the size of the plane at NY’s LaGuardia Airport, questions started going through his head. “I saw the little plane with, like, nine passengers and wondered, “‘How is that going to get me to Australia?’” Burnett said. He boarded the plane, regardless, but realized it was a huge mistake.

According to Inside Edition, Sidney, Montana, has about 6,000 residents versus Sydney’s population of 5.3 million. “I had to find out for myself that Billings, Montana, would only take me to Sidney, Montana, where there are no kangaroos waiting to welcome Mr Burnett,” Burnett joked.

Thank goodness Burnett has a sense of humor. While he couldn’t partake in his dream vacation, the Jamaica native found out what was special in the “Treasure State” and spent one night in Billings. An American Airlines employee, Carol Castellano, according to Fox, helped him get back to New York as no flights were flying to Australia.

It was an honest mistake that he hopes won’t happen again. Burnett has the perfect solution for the mishap. “It’s a matter of acronyms, Burnett said, according to Inside Edition. “The S-Y-D as opposed to S-D-Y. Somebody has to fix that.” Burnett is ready to try again. According to Inside Edition, he has already rescheduled his trip to the correct Sydney for June 13.