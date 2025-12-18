Money by Jeffrey McKinney Numerous Actions To Help Black Americans Build Wealth In 2026 A good foundation to building wealth in 2026 is examining what worked in prior years and enhancing that this year.







With 2026 nearly here, evaluating your financial status can be pivotal to ensuring your finances fuel wealth building.

The upside is that there are many actions you can apply to increase savings, protect investments, and reduce debt in the New Year. By starting now, you can see where you are in meeting your financial goals. Equally important, you can spot which adjustments are needed.

As such, you will be better positioned to handle an unexpected crisis such as job loss, large medical bills, or significant home repairs.

To help achieve financial stability, a good starting point is to review what has worked well in the past and enhance it this year. Do a thorough appraisal to set up doable goals.

Another key factor is to stay committed to reaching your milestones. Setting up a weekly or monthly checklist, frequently discussing the strategy with a financial adviser, or speaking with a family member or friend for accountability can help reveal whether you’re making progress. Stemming from BLACK ENTERPRISE research, the actions could consist of:

Consider a high-yield savings account

This could be favorable even with the Federal Reserve recently cutting interest rates. Be mindful that this should be done early in 2026 and not later in the year. The Fed’s rate cuts are made slowly and done in small doses. That could mean less impact on the higher rates this rare account typically pays its savers. And consider that with lower operating accounts, online savings platforms and fintech firms often pay more on these accounts than mainstream banks. And that is expected to continue.

Automate savings

This could be a good place to build up your savings, especially if you have payments deposited automatically regularly. By treating this account the same way you pay fixed costs like a mortgage, rent, or a car note, you can possibly grow your money seamlessly.

Construct a budget

Be proactive in checking where your money is going and pinpointing ways to cut unneeded expenses. Don’t forget it’s never too late to boost savings if that is not being done now. Be vigilant in cutting car loans, credit cards, student loans, and other debt you can.

Establish an emergency fund

Many people without this essential fund end up drawing money from checking or savings accounts, especially when something unforeseen or a disaster occurs. It’s recommended to have at least three to six months’ worth of expenses built up to provide this assistance.

Fund 401(k) or IRA

These accounts allow you to save for retirement and lower your taxable income. Take a Roth account, for instance. While taxes are paid on contributions, your withdrawals are commonly not taxed in retirement.

Explore compound interest

This occurs when you earn interest on your original principal and on accumulated interest over time. High-yield savings accounts, money market accounts, and CDs, for example, can compound money. Generally, a higher return on investment results in your money adding up more quickly. Consider discussing compound interest with wealth managers and investment advisors.

Leverage new tax breaks

Legislation passed earlier this year provides numerous breaks that allow individuals to save money when filing 2025 taxes. One is a $6,000 bonus deduction for those 65 or older. Learn more here.

Look at other ways to boost income

Doing this can help you conquer financial snags. Spreading out your income can come from several sources, including starting a side hustle, freelancing, consulting, or part-time work. The extra cash can augment your primary income.

Examine investments

Make sure your wealth portfolio lines up with your investment risk tolerance, planning horizons, and financial pursuits. Consider investing across multiple asset classes, such as stocks, real estate, and fixed income, to mitigate risk. Reach out to investment experts to reallocate your holdings if needed based on market fluctuations.

Eliminate existing debt

This can be advantageous if you carry high-interest debt. For instance, pay off high-interest credit card debt first and make minimum payments on other debts. Consolidate credit card debt with a lower or 0% annual percentage for as long as possible to erase debt before interest charges.

