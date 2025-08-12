News by Sharelle B. McNair The Big Payback: DOJ Targets New York AG Letitia James Over Allegedly Violating Trump’s Civil Rights James, who has never been shy about expressing her feelings toward Trump or his administration, labeled the attacks as politically motivated.







The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) is going after New York Attorney General Letitia James, claiming the high-profile lawyer violated President Donald J. Trump’s civil rights after she declared victory in a civil fraud case, Newsone reported.

Court documents reveal James’ office was subpoenaed by the DOJ for records relating to the $454 million civil judgment she won against Trump in 2024, where the businessman lied about his wealth before being elected as president. A grand jury investigation has been launched in Albany, New York, to determine whether James engaged in “deprivation of rights.”

In a massive victory, we won our case against Donald Trump for engaging in years of incredible financial fraud to enrich himself.



Trump, Donald Trump, Jr., Eric Trump, and his former executives must pay over $450 million in disgorgement and interest. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) February 16, 2024

However, the DOJ is not only going after James for her bouts with Trump but also taking issue with her personal business. In an April 14 letter addressed to Attorney General Pam Bondi, U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte claimed James falsely listed a home in Virginia as her principal residence, which he characterized as an effort to avoid the higher interest rates that American citizens are often subjected to.

To keep things moving, Bondi appointed Trump groupie and conservative activist Ed Martin as a special prosecutor in the mortgage fraud investigation against James. The Department also issued a second subpoena for documents related to a separate lawsuit against the National Rifle Association.

James, who has never been shy about expressing her feelings toward Trump or his administration, labeled the attacks as politically motivated and denied any wrongdoing. Her attorney, Abbe D. Lowell, shared similar sentiments.

“Investigating the fraud case Attorney General James won against President Trump and his businesses has to be the most blatant and desperate example of this administration carrying out the president’s political retribution campaign,” Lowell said in a statement, according to CBS News.

“Weaponizing the Department of Justice to try to punish an elected official for doing her job is an attack on the rule of law and a dangerous escalation by this administration. If prosecutors carry out this improper tactic and are genuinely interested in the truth, we are ready and waiting with the facts and law.”

The timeline of James vs. Trump started in 2022 when the attorney general spearheaded investigations into many of Trump’s financial dealings, including tax fraud, sneaky business practices, and other accusations of legal violations connected to his businesses. She sought to hold Trump and his organization accountable for years of financial fraud and illegal conduct and was successful. Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the then-former President Trump to pay $355 million in damages after being found guilty of engaging in fraudulent business practices going back decades.

James’ presence has triggered Trump on several occasions. He once lashed out at her over her “smirking” in court during trial proceedings.

