News by Sharelle Burt NY AG Letitia James Reacts To Trump’s Presidential Victory: ‘We Are Prepared To Fight Back’ AG James is not one to play with....







Just 48 hours after Donald J. Trump was elected the 47th President of the United States, New York Attorney General Letitia James issued a warning saying, “we are prepared to fight back,” News Nation reports.

During a press conference, James issued thoughts surrounding Trump’s victory, congratulating him on the win. The attorney general said her team is prepared to work with the new administration but warned it will only be under the right terms.

“If possible, we will work with the administration but will not compromise values, integrity and principles,” James said.

“We did not expect this result, but we are prepared to respond to this result,” James said, adding that “we are prepared to fight back once again.”

NY AG Letitia James says she "did not expect" Trump to win the election, but is prepared to use "the law to fight back":



"We will not compromise our values, or our integrity, or our principles. … My office has been preparing for several months because we've been here before." pic.twitter.com/6OspehD0jr — The Recount (@therecount) November 6, 2024

James made headlines in 2023 for launching a criminal investigation against Trump and members of his family for fraud. The four-time indicted businessman has openly attacked James for doing her job, even expressing his frustration of her “smirking” in court while his legal team defended him. “Racist A.G. Letitia James is smirking all day long from her seat in Court. You have a (Trump-Hating!) Attorney General who’s seeking hundreds of millions of dollars in damages when not a single penny was lost by these banks, and that’s part of this (Unconstitutional!) Law,” Trump wrote on social media back in November 2024.

“You can see from the reaction of A.G. James, every morning from that seat, that she is enjoying this, enjoying it a bit too much.”

After Trump won the White House again, the Department of Justice moved diligently in attempts to dub down on two federal cases against him before the January 2025 inauguration. However, the soon-to-be-president will not have the power to dismiss himself from his New York conviction or the 2020-related crimes he faces in Georgia. In September 2024, Trump requested to move the case to federal court in hopes that he would be able to have his conviction overturned following the U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

It was rejected by a federal judge.

Trump’s lawyer and potential candidate for attorney general, Mike Davis, caught wind of James’ mild comments and decided to fire back at her during an interview on “The Benny Show” podcast. He seemingly threatened her, warning her to “think long and hard” about going after Trump. “I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump in his second term,” Davis said.

“Listen here, sweetheart, we’re not messing around this time and we will put your fat ass in prison for conspiracy against rights. I promise you that.”

THIS IS F-CKING SCARY:



Trump's lawyer Mike Davis just threatened to have NY AG Letitia James imprisoned for continuing her fight to hold Trump accountable for the 34 felony counts he’s was convicted of.



"I dare you to try to continue your lawfare against President Trump…… pic.twitter.com/6eXla4LFIA — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 8, 2024

James confirmed regardless of Trump’s new role, she won’t back down from him. “I am not fearful of Donald Trump. I have not been fearful of Donald Trump,” James told reporters, according to the New York Post.

RELATED CONTENT: 100 Hungry Raccoons Pull Up To White Woman’s Crib, She’s Been Feeding Them For Years