New York AG Letitia James Subpoenas Trump's Children in Fraud Inquiry

New York Attorney General Letitia James has subpoenaed former President Donald Trump’s children Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr.

According to CBS News, the subpoena seeks “testimony and documents” to probe into the valuation of properties owned or controlled by Trump and the Trump Organization.

“As her investigation into financial dealing of the Trump Organization continues, Attorney General James is seeking interviews under oath of Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Ivanka Trump. “Despite numerous attempts to delay our investigation by the Trump Organization, we are confident that our questions will be answered and the truth will be uncovered because no one is above the law,” a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said.

Attorneys for Trump have filed a motion to have the subpoenas quashed. Trump also sued James in late December, accusing her of investigating him due to political motivations. Trump’s attorney, Ronald Fischetti, said while the investigation is civil in nature, a criminal probe into the former president is among the reasons he doesn’t want to be deposed.

If the Trump family refuses to testify, it could hurt them as judges and juries in civil actions can take their silence into account. At the same time, legal experts say if Trump family members do testify, they will be able to invoke their right against self-incrimination.

The criminal investigation into Trump and his organization has already led to charges against the organization and its CFO, Allen Weisselberg. After Trump was elected, he tasked Eric Trump, who was deposed last October, and Donald Trump Jr. with running the company. Meanwhile, Ivanka joined her father in the White House.

James, who announced her intention to run for New York governor in October, suspended her campaign weeks later as current Gov. Kathy Hochul has gotten a jump start on her campaign after taking over for Andrew Cuomo, who resigned last year amid sexual misconduct allegations.