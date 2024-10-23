A growing epidemic is reportedly sending New Yorkers to the hospital due to severe reactions to cannabis.

The sickness, dubbed “Scromiting,” named for the combination of ‘screaming and vomiting’ experienced by sufferers in extreme pain, is becoming an increasingly common sight in emergency rooms, according to doctors. The potentially dangerous vomiting condition is seeing a resurgence among chronic cannabis users, leaving many hospitalized, the Daily Mail reports.

Doctors are still working to understand the condition medically known as Cannabinoid Hyperemesis Syndrome (CHS), which can also lead to seizures, kidney failure, and, in some cases, be fatal. Experts believe the symptoms typically emerge after prolonged heavy marijuana use, often over about a decade.

A New York Times investigation revealed that CHS cases are on the rise, with medics now describing it as a “common” issue. One doctor cites CHS as a “bread and butter” diagnosis because they frequently see patients suffering from the sickness. Another stated that they encounter it “every week if not every day.”

An oddity surrounding the condition that doctors are still working to understand how hot water often relieves symptoms. However, the solution can ironically lead to injury, as sufferers spend hours in scalding hot baths or showers trying to alleviate their symptoms, sometimes burning themselves in the process.

Researchers are still looking into how long CHS lasts, how it develops, and why it affects some individuals. Early symptoms may persist for years before progressing to the “scromiting” phase, which can last for days before subsiding, though it may return.

The only known way to prevent CHS from recurring is for users to stop consuming cannabis products. Quitting can be an issue for those who have been using cannabis for a long portion of their lives. Doctors have noted that many CHS patients often started consuming cannabis in their teens.

Current theories about what can cause the condition suggest prolonged exposure to cannabis may overstimulate certain receptors in the body, destabilizing the vomiting reflex. Some doctors also point to the increasing potency of cannabis products amid increases in legalized cannabis use as a potential factor contributing to the rise in cases.