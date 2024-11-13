Here Are Some Entry-Level New York City Jobs That Pay $75K And Over

There are new job listings in New York City that show entry-level positions with starting salaries of $75,000 and above, according to WPIX.

The media outlet stated the jobs were listed on the JobsNYC website, and some of the available positions do not require a civil service exam: for example, a Value Engineering Project Manager that was listed by the Office of Management and Budget. Job duties include monitoring capital construction plans and providing technical support to OMB and other City agencies.

A bachelor’s degree is required for this position.

The Office of Management and Budget is looking to hire a network analyst based in Manhattan. The job entails administering and maintaining server hardware and software and operating as the agency’s cybersecurity liaison. The listed salary range is $74,893 and $84,257. Again, a bachelor’s degree from an accredited institution is warranted, although no civil service exam is required.

The New York City Department of Transportation has placed an opening for a security analyst for the IT & Telecom division. The salary range is $78,795 to $113,300. Job requirements include performing application and systems vulnerability scans, and also installing, configuring, and updating security software applications. It is an entry-level cybersecurity role that is based in Manhattan. This position may require a civil service exam.

WPIX previously reported that more than 80% of jobs in city government require applicants to take a civil service exam, according to the Department of Citywide Administrative Services. There are typically more than 110,000 candidates who take the exam annually. People interested in taking a test can access the Online Application System website to apply. If you choose to do so in person, you can go to one in any of the five boroughs.

The testing centers are located at:

Bronx CTAC: 1932 Arthur Ave., 2nd floor

Brooklyn CTAC: 210 Joralemon St., 4th floor

Manhattan CTAC: 2 Lafayette St., 17th floor

Queens CTAC: 118-35 Queens Blvd., 5th floor

Staten Island CTAC: 135 Canal St., 3rd floor

