Mayor Eric Adams Compares White Woman To Plantation Owner

New York City’s mayor Eric Adams is working hard in the fight against rising rent, but he doesn’t take too kindly to threats.

During a community conversation event at Gregorio Luperon High School for Science and Mathematics in Washington Heights, Adams got into a showdown with a white woman who interrupted him with a rent question, the New York Post reports. Adams reiterated that he “does not control the Rent Guidelines Board” after the board voted last week that they will allow rent hikes of up to 6% on the city’s one million rent-stabilized apartments. The woman continued her rant into a microphone saying, “You said that before and after that, you supported those rent increases!”

.@NYCMayor went off on a woman during his town hall tonight: “I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult. Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.” pic.twitter.com/Qwn8TgYFD1 — Myles Miller (@MylesMill) June 29, 2023

As the woman stood up and pointed her finger at the Democratic mayor, Adams said he felt “disrespected.” “I’m the mayor of this city and treat me with the respect that would deserve to be treated. I’m speaking to you as an adult,’ Adams said. “Don’t stand in front like you treated someone that’s on the plantation that you own.”

His response was met with loud applause, prompting him to keep going. “I’m a grown man. I walked into this room as a grown man and I’ll walk out of this room as a grown man,” he continued. “I answered your question – go to the next table.

With the video circulating across social media, New Yorkers are weighing on whose side they are on, more so on the woman who was identified on Twitter as the co-founder of the Riverside Edgecombe Neighborhood Association. One Twitter user said, “Grown men don’t state that they are grown men. He has the thin skin of an awkward teenage… boy. Grow up, Mr. Mayor.” Another posted, agreeing with the woman who questioned Adams, saying, “She was 100% correct and he deflected. Adams don’t care about us. He’s got to go.”