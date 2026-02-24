Education by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman NYC Professor Under Fire After ‘Blatantly Racist’ Comment Caught On Hot Mic At Virtual Meeting Friedman claims she used the botched reference to explain systemic racism.







A NYC professor may lose her position after she was caught making a “blatantly racist” comment at a virtual meeting.

Allyson Friedman, an associate professor of biology at Hunter College, took part in a virtual meeting of New York City public schools on Feb. 10. During the call, Friedman made public, offensive comments about Black students, all while an eighth-grader expressed her concerns about a potential school closure.

On the call, Friedman seemingly expressed her true thoughts on the students’ appeal while believing she was muted. In reality, the racist remarks were heard by all the participants in the viral hot mic moment. The New York Post re-shared the footage of the shocking incident on X.

Hunter College professor under fire after hot-mic remark about black students branded 'blatantly racist' https://t.co/Q9ee59tpoJ pic.twitter.com/2EqobgFNa2 — New York Post (@nypost) February 23, 2026

“They’re too dumb to know they’re in a bad school,” expressed Friedman. “I mean f-ck… If you train a black person well enough, they’ll know to use the back. You don’t have to tell them anymore.”

The comment itself botched the words of Carter G. Woodson, the founder of Black History Month, in his 1933 book The Mis-Education of the Negro.

The news outlet reported that the quote was initially mentioned by the Manhattan School District’s interim superintendent, Reginald Higgins, earlier in the meeting.

The moment caught the attention of all attendees for its offensive nature. Two women even covered their mouths in horror. One man on the call finally shouted, stopping the NYC professor in her tracks.

“Allyson Friedman, what you’re saying is absolutely hearable here. You’ve got to stop,” stated the agitated attendee.

As the news went viral, calls for Friedman’s reprimand grew. City officials also became involved, with one deeming her comments as “blatantly racist.”

“I am deeply disturbed by the blatantly racist and harmful remarks made during the CEC3 [Community Education Council for School District 3] meeting…,” shared Councilwoman Rita Joseph.

Manhattan Borough President, Brad Hoylman Sigal, also added, “It is particularly despicable that these vile words were uttered while children were giving testimony at the meeting, exposing them to this hatred.”

Considering that she works in higher education, particularly at the diverse Manhattan CUNY school system, others urged her immediate firing from the position. However, Hunter College only confirmed that they would launch a review into the matter.

“Even as these remarks were made in the individual’s role as a private citizen and we understand that the district is conducting an investigation into the matter, Hunter College is reviewing the situation under the university’s applicable conduct and nondiscrimination policies,” the school wrote in a statement obtained by The Post.

However, this call to action may fall short, especially given her tenured role. People began to condemn Hunter College for failing to take swift action against the teacher for the discriminatory comment.

“She still isn’t fired,” questioned Queens Borough President, Donovan Richards.

Amid calls for her removal, Friedman spoke on the controversy in a new apology. She claimed to have used the words to explain systemic racism to a child in the room. However, she had accidentally unmuted her microphone during the private conversation.

The educator also emphasized that she does not hold those beliefs and did not mean to disrespect the young Black girl speaking. Despite this, she noted how her words still carried racist implications.

“Regardless of context, my words were wrong and caused real harm. I take full responsibility for their impact, and I am deeply sorry to the students, families, educators, and community members who were hurt,” expressed Friedman.

It remains unknown whether Hunter College will take the steps to remove Friedman.