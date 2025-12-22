News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Racist Messages In Navy SEALs Group chat Went On For Years As Black Member Suffered The Black Navy SEAL in the chat was initially removed from his position before the perpetrators faced repercussions.







As an investigation into a racist group chat created by Navy Seals re-enters headlines, more insight has been revealed into what was said to a Black member in the texts.

According to CBS News, 18 SEAL members in the chat were quietly disciplined for racial comments in the group chat. Several were demoted or had their pay reduced in light of the ordeal. The messages, exposed by the news outlet, made highly offensive remarks toward Black people between 2021 and 2024.

The messages included several racist memes meant to directly harass and target a Black SEAL member in the chat. While one meme had a caption of “Slave in Chains,” another meme had the Black SEAL look like a monkey. The report also confirmed the usage of the n-word several times throughout the chat.

Following the bouts of racist treatment, the Black SEAL member filed a complaint in March with the Navy. He told the news outlet about how the messages did not reflect the standards set by the elite military group. He called the entire group chat’s messages “persistent, targeted and deeply dehumanizing.”

“It wasn’t just an attack on me personally — it reflected a breakdown in the very discipline and integrity the Teams are supposed to uphold,” he wrote in the complaint.

Previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE, the SEAL had initially been revoked over what he claims was racist treatment. His name and qualifications were removed from SEAL Team Four plaques. His SEAL Trident was also taken away despite his service. Following the investigation, he was reinstated to his position as the perpetrators finally received their punishments.

“These were men who were supposed to be my brothers, but instead, they either participated in or enabled a culture of bigotry and silence,” the SEAL added.

Although the Navy quietly handled the scandal, its subsequent exposure brought the matter back into the spotlight. The names of the officers remain undisclosed, while a Navy SEALs spokesperson confirmed that they addressed the matter.

“Individuals accepted responsibility for their actions, reinforcing NSW’s commitment to accountability, transparency, and upholding the standard of the quiet professional,” the spokesperson said.

RELATED CONTENT: Aunt Allegedly Drowns 6-Year-Old Niece For ‘Looking More Beautiful’ Than Her At Wedding