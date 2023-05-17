NYPD Cops Charged With Stealing $2,900 Worth of Jay-Z's Ace of Spades

Members of the New York Police Department got themselves in legal trouble after allegedly stealing bottles of Jay-Z’s pricey Ace of Spades champagne.

On Monday, a Manhattan district attorney announced the indictment of three NYPD detectives for allegedly stealing $2,900 worth of champagne from the VIP area of New York City’s annual Electric Zoo Music Festival, NBC NY reports.

Jonathan Gonzalez, Wojciech Cech, and Warren Golden were working narcotics enforcement on Sept. 3, 2022, in the VIP section around 7 p.m. while the concert was taking place. A group of concertgoers ordered the bottles before stepping away, and that’s when Gonzalez, 33, allegedly took two of the unopened bottles and put them on another table.

Gonzalez went to get a backpack, and Czech, 44, is accused of handing the bottles to him to put in the bag. Another concertgoer saw the theft take place and once the attendees who purchased the bottles returned, the cops left the scene.

Golden, 31, allegedly watched the stealing take place and reportedly did nothing to intervene. The three detectives were confronted by the concertgoers after going to a restricted area of the festival.

A security guard was present during the exchange and watched the NYPD officers remove the bottles from their bag. The security guard later informed the event staff and the NYPD of what took place.

“In addition to the alleged theft that occurred, none of these Officers stepped up and stopped this activity,” DA Alvin Bragg said.

“Public confidence in the criminal justice system depends on members of law enforcement acting with the utmost integrity while on duty and following the same rules that apply to everyone else.”

As a result, Gonzalez and Czech were both slapped with felony charges of grand larceny and possession of stolen property, while Golden and Gonzalez were charged with misdemeanor official misconduct.

