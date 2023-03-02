NYPD Searching For Travis Scott After Rapper Allegedly Punched Man at Nightclub

The New York Police Department is searching for Travis Scott after the rapper allegedly punched a sound engineer and caused over $10,000 of damage to a nightclub.

Police responded to Club Nebula at around 3:25 a.m. on Wednesday after a sound engineer said “he was involved in a verbal dispute with” Scott, NBC News reports. The “SICKO Mode” rapper is accused of turning the dispute “into a physical altercation” by punching the victim “with a closed fist on the left side of the face.”

Scott is accused of causing $12,000 worth of damage to a speaker and a video screen before fleeing the scene in a car. The rapper was at Nebula for the official afterparty of Don Toliver’s show at Irving Plaza.

The “Goosebumps” rapper’s lawyer claims the incident was just a “misunderstanding” that was blown out of proportion.

“While this is clearly a misunderstanding being blown out of proportion by clickbait and misinformation, we are actively working with the venue and law enforcement to resolve and set the record straight,” Scott’s attorney, Mitchell Schuster, said.

“We are confident our client will be cleared of any wrongdoing.”

Ritchie Romero, the managing partner of Club Nebula, also claims the dispute was “blown completely out of proportion,” ET reports. “It was a great night.”

Scott is no stranger to controversy. He came under fire in 2021 following a mass casualty at his Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston.

The “Butterfly Effect” rapper recently parted ways with reality star and beauty mogul Kylie Jenner after six years and two children. He shares daughter Stormi, 5, and 12-month-old son Aire with the Kylie Cosmetics founder.

The two continue to co-parent their children after years of an off-and-on relationship.

“Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be,” Travis told XXL Magazine in 2021. “Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She’s like my best friend. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she’s thinking.”