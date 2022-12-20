You Are Not The Father: O.J. Simpson Denies Reality Star Khloé Kardashian is His Daughter

O.J. Simpson is aware of the rumors surrounding his alleged affair with Kris Jenner that allegedly bore her third child, Khloé Kardashian. He says the gossip isn’t true.

The disgraced NFL veteran appeared on the Full Send Podcast where he was asked about the rumors surrounding him and Jenner of having an affair back in the day when he was close friends with the late Robert Kardashian, who would go on to defend him in his infamous murder trial.

“I always thought Kris was a cute girl. She was really nice,” Simpson admitted before subtly shading Jenner. “But, you know…I was—I was dating supermodels!”

“But the rumor ain’t true,” he added. “Nowhere even close to being true.”

OJ Simpson reveals whether or not he is Khloe Kardashians father: pic.twitter.com/EzpCcEARCV — zacharyreality (@zacharyreality) December 19, 2022

The host reminded Simpson that, “some people think you might be Khloe Kardashian’s real dad.”

But Simpson doubled down saying, “no…no, I’m not.”

It’s not the first time Simpson’s shut down the rumors. Back in 2019, he took to Twitter to dispel the hearsay surrounding him and the Good American co-founder, Radar Online reports.

“You know, Bob Kardashian, he was like a brother to me. He was a great guy.”

“He met and married Kris and they really had a terrific time together, when they were together. Unfortunately, that ended.”

The Naked Gun star went on to explain his relationship dynamic with the Kardashians and how he would “never” cross that line with his former best friend’s ex-wife.

“But never—and I want to stress, never, in any shape or form—have I ever had any interest in Kris, romantically or sexually, and I never got any indication that she had any interest in me,” Simpson wrote. “So all of these stories are bogus, bad, tasteless.”

“Khloé, like all the girls, I am very proud of, just like I know Bob would be if he was here,” he added. “But the simple fact of the matter is she is not mine.”