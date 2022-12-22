Barack Obama, President Biden, Other Political Leaders Mourn Death of NFL Legend Franco Harris

Once word got out yesterday that legendary Pittsburgh Steelers player Franco Harris had died at 72, the world immediately began mourning the football great—including giants in politics.

Former president Barack Obama recalled watching the NFL Hall of Fame legend while growing up. He also reflected on getting to know Harris years later.

“I grew up watching Franco Harris, and had the honor of getting to know him years later. He was an extraordinary man on and off the field, and will be missed. Our thoughts go out to his family and all of Steeler Nation.”

President Joe Biden mentioning how Harris, a friend for 50 years, spent some time with his sons after he lost his first wife and infant daughter.

“Franco Harris is known for the glory he brought to football. But I knew him for his character and compassion–someone who spent time with my boys after we lost my first wife and infant daughter. May God bless Franco Harris, a dear friend of 50 years and a great American.”

Politicians from Pennsylvania also expressed their grief over the loss of the Pittsburgh legend. The outgoing Democratic governor of Pennsylvania, Tom Wolf, spoke about being with Harris two months ago to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception, one of the most famous plays in NFL history.