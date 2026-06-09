News by Sidnee Michelle Construction Of Obama Presidential Center Fueled By 4 Black-Owned Companies The foundation said the partnership was intended to expand opportunities for diverse and local businesses.







Four Black-owned construction firms were among the key contractors involved in building the Obama Presidential Center, which is scheduled to open June 19 in Chicago’s Jackson Park, Afrotech reports.

The firms — Powers & Sons Construction Co., Brown & Momen, UJAMAA Construction, and Safeway Construction — partnered with Turner Construction Co. through Lakeside Alliance, a joint venture selected by the Obama Foundation in 2018 to manage construction of the project.

The foundation said the partnership was intended to expand opportunities for diverse and local businesses while building the center on Chicago’s South Side.

The 19.3-acre Obama Presidential Center campus will include a museum, a branch of the Chicago Public Library, outdoor recreational areas, a fruit and vegetable garden, and a two-acre playground, according to the Obama Foundation. The center’s opening will coincide with Juneteenth celebrations on June 19, 2026.

Construction spanned nearly a decade and involved approximately 4,500 workers, whose names and contributions will be recognized through a permanent Worker Appreciation Wall inside the center.

Former President Barack Obama has said the center is designed to serve as a gathering place where visitors can exchange ideas and become more engaged in their communities.

Ernest Brown, founder of Brown & Momen, reflected on the project’s significance during an interview with ABC7 Chicago.

“There’s some wow factors that we even get captivated looking at and paying homage to,” Brown said.

Kelly Powers Baria, executive vice president of Powers & Sons Construction, said the project challenged participating companies and workers to meet high standards while fostering community involvement.

“It forces everyone to achieve, to reach for the highest standard,” Turner Construction’s Junisa Brima said to the outlet. “It’s bringing community and bringing people together, people from many different backgrounds.”

Powers Baria also said that local students were invited to visit the construction site and help build picnic tables used by workers during the project.

According to the Obama Foundation, the center is expected to become a hub for public programming, education, and community engagement on Chicago’s South Side after opening to visitors on June 19.

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