Barack Obama Raps Eminem’s ‘Palms Are Sweaty’ Lyrics Following Appearance At VP Harris’ Detroit Rally

Former President Barack Obama made it clear that he is a big fan of Detroit rapper Eminem by reciting his famous “palms are sweaty” lyrics at a Kamala Harris rally, USA Today reports.

Obama went viral on social media after he quoted the opening lyrics to the Grammy Award-winning song, “Lose Yourself,” — bar for bar — after the rapper appeared at the rally to champion the Democratic presidential nominee. The 44th President started by saying he normally isn’t nervous to speak before a huge crowd, but after Eminem’s words, he was “feeling some kind of way.” “I have done a lot of rallies, so I don’t usually get nervous. But I was feeling some kind of way following Eminem,” Obama said.

“Now, I notice my palms are sweaty, knees weak, arms are heavy, vomit on my sweater already, mom’s spaghetti; I’m nervous, but on the surface, I look calm and ready to drop bombs, but I keep on forgetting.”

Barack Obama raps the first verse of "Lose Yourself" by Eminem while campaigning for Kamala Harris in Detroit. pic.twitter.com/flWfopIvLT — The Recount (@therecount) October 23, 2024

The “8 Mile” rapper and actor made a rare appearance at the rally to encourage his Motor City fans to cast their vote for Harris in the Michigan battleground state. Harris and former President Donald Trump are neck and neck in the polls. Eminem pushed for freedom of speech, telling the crowd not to be afraid to express their opinions; he highlighted that the vice president is all about the future. “I also think that people shouldn’t be afraid to express their opinions, and I don’t think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution or what people will do if you make your opinion known,” Eminem, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, said.

“I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld.”

.@Eminem: I don't think anyone wants an America where people are worried about retribution of what people will do if you make your opinion known. I think Vice President Harris supports a future for this country where these freedoms and many others will be protected and upheld pic.twitter.com/tVVHO00ANn — Kamala HQ (@KamalaHQ) October 23, 2024

After Eminem’s time on stage, Obama shared similar sentiments, saying that Harris is ready for the job after revealing that Trump supporters have admitted to him that the indicted businessman seems “tough.” “That is not what real strength is — real strength is about working hard, showing up on the factory floor… That is real strength, and real strength is taking responsibility for your actions and telling the truth even when it’s inconvenient, and helping people when they need it,” he said, according to Detroit News.

Obama also campaigned for Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Elissa Slotkin, who took over for Sen. Debbie Stabenow after her retirement. Data shows that residents of Michigan’s largest city are serious about exercising their right to vote during the early voting season. According to the Secretary of State’s office, Detroit voters already returned 59,474 of the 108,649 absentee ballots requested from the city clerk’s office, resulting in a return rate of close to 55%.

