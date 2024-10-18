News by Kandiss Edwards The Obamas Join Motown Legend Stevie Wonder On Stage To Help ‘Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart’ Barack gives simple message at Stevie Wonder concert, "Go Vote!"







Former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama joined Stevie Wonder on stage at his Oct. 17 show in Baltimore, Maryland.

Wonder is currently on the “Sing Your Song! As We Fix Our Nation’s Broken Heart” tour. As Wonder walked to the stage, the Obamas played the role of escort, helping Wonder reach his piano chair, USA Today reported.

The crowd was overjoyed by the unexpected appearance. Wonder let the uproarious crowd know “I got friends” as they cheered.

When asked to “say Hi” Obama greeted the crowd warmly, and also made the crowd aware that he was not on the bill for the night’s entertainment.

“I’m not singing tonight. I just want to make sure Stevie gets into his chair.” And then, clapping Wonder on the shoulder, offered the reminder, “Get out there and vote.”

Man Barack & Michelle was at Stevie Wonder’s show tonight in Baltimore. That’s LEGENDARY pic.twitter.com/q6UgO7ATQC — Bookmark This Tweet (@FadamGotDaJuice) October 16, 2024

Wonder is performing in hopes of uniting United States citizens and motivating them to get out to the polls. Wonder’s civic engagement is no surprise, during the “As” singer’s decades-long career he has always made time for political advocacy. Wonder has stumped for many presidents and made an appearance at the Democratic National Convention.

Wonder, seemingly, sent a message to Black men when he talked about being afraid to vote for a woman Presidential candidate.

“For all you men, remember, you came from a woman. … Don’t get hung up on things that are ridiculous.”

It seems appropriate for him to deliver this particular message during Obama’s appearance. The former president recently made news for his stern address to Black men. While traveling the country to support Vice President Kamala Harris’ bid for the presidency, Obama made a stop at a Harris Campaign office in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

The former president broached the subject of Black men’s alleged hesitance to vote for a woman candidate.

“We have not yet seen the same kinds of energy and turnout in all quarters of our neighborhoods and communities as we saw when I was running,” Obama said. “Now, I also want to say that that seems to be more pronounced with the brothers.”

He continues his “tough talk” highlighting the differences between both Harris and former President Donald Trump.

“So, if you don’t mind, I’m going to speak to y’all and say that when you have a choice, that is this clear … where, on the one hand, you have somebody who grew up like you, knows you, went to college with you, understands the struggles and pain and joy that comes from those experiences … and on the other side, you have someone who has consistently shown disregard, not just for the communities, but for you as a person.”

Former President Barack Obama has a “tough talk” at the Black voters for Harris event in East Liberty. He addressed that Black men have not been as enthused about Harris as during his first run, and he sought to encourage them to join Harris’ movement pic.twitter.com/gDFZhsdLxC — Ryan Deto (@RyanDeto) October 10, 2024

Many took offense to what they believe is a constant dressing down of Black men in the public sphere. Others interpreted the talk as a call to action. While some have called Obama one of the greatest orators of modern times, others hear the droning of admonishment.

Perhaps, it’s best that the message to “Go Vote!” during Wonder’s concert was sandwiched between some of the greatest songs ever made.

