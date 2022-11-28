Odell Beckham Jr. Escorted Off Flight After ‘Medical Emergency’

Free agent Super Bowl champion Odell Beckham Jr. was involved in an incident over the weekend where he had to be escorted off an American Airlines fight.

The Miami-Dade Police Department was notified by American Airlines about a “medical emergency” involving Beckham, who the airline said was “seriously ill” and didn’t want the condition to “worsen” while on the scheduled 5-hour flight.

After the crew asked Beckham to leave the plane after he appeared in and out of consciousness, he refused and the crew deplaned the aircraft. That’s when police officers came aboard and escorted him off the American Airlines flight. He left without further incident.

NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero posted the release from the Miami-Dade Police Department regarding the incident on his Twitter account.

“At approximately 9:30 a.m., officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department were dispatched to a medical emergency at an American Airlines flight. The flight crew was concerned for a passenger (Mr. Odell Beckham), as they tried to wake him to fasten his seat belt, he appeared to be coming in and out of consciousness, prior to their departure. Fearing that Mr. Beckham was seriously ill, and that his condition would worsen through the expected 5 hour flight, the attendants called for the police and fire rescue. Upon the officers arrival, the flight crew asked Mr. Beckham several times to exit the aircraft, which he refused. The aircraft was deplaned, at which time Mr. Beckham was asked by the officers to exit the plane and did so without incident.” “Mr. Beckham was escorted to the non-secure area of the terminal by the officers where he made other arrangements.”

Ian Rapoport, who also works for the NFL Network, posted a statement from American Airlines on his feed:

The airline took a tone that was a little more rigid about the circumstance and reported that the flight “returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt.”

Beckham took to Twitter to elude to what had transpired earlier in the day.

Yet a passenger who filmed Beckham being escorted off the plane found no amusement in what took place after Beckham released another Tweet with a laughing emoji stating, “comedy hr.”

Odell’s attorney, Daniel Davilier, released a statement alluding to a flight attendant exerting his “authority.” Davilier stated that Odell was simply asleep and the attendant could have awakened him, in the same manner, to ask him to put his seatbelt on. Instead, the attendant said that since he hadn’t placed his seatbelt on, he had to get off the plane. After Beckham was told that, he had no problem complying, but by that time, the crew member said it was too late.