Office For Missing, Murdered Black Women And Girls Unveils Official Logo That’s ‘More Than A Design’

The Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls (MMBWG) has introduced its official logo, a symbol designed to capture the mission, core values, and profound significance of the office’s work throughout Minnesota.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety unveiled the logo, which is packed with symbolism, on Feb. 19. It incorporates a periwinkle flower, which has long been associated with enduring love, remembrance, and resilience, and petals that were thoughtfully designed to mirror the profile of a Black woman’s hair.

“Black women and girls have too often been overlooked or lost. We are committed to helping families, advocates, and communities as they continue to demand justice and lasting change across Minnesota,” said Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson. “This new logo is more than a design. It is a reflection of why the Office for Missing and Murdered Black Women and Girls exists.”

The logo’s imagery reflects a commitment to inclusivity among foundational Black Americans, including multiracial individuals and African immigrants, symbolizing Black women and girls across the full spectrum of African heritage. By blending elements of nature and humanity, the design pays tribute to the lives of those who have been lost, harmed, or remain missing.

Most central in the logo is a woman’s silhouette that sits subtly woven into the petals, underscoring the office’s mission to support real people, real families, and real stories. Its color palette adds further depth to the message. Purple, long associated with the movement to end domestic violence, represents awareness and advocacy, while periwinkle — a soft lavender hue — reflects a shared commitment to honoring those affected and pursuing justice with urgency and compassion.

“Our new logo carries both the weight of our purpose and the hope of our communities,” said MMBWG Office Director Kaleena Burkes. “It honors the lives of Black women and girls who should still be with us, and it reflects the strength of those who continue to fight for answers. This identity is a reminder that our work is urgent and that every life deserves to be protected, valued, and remembered.”

To create the meaningful logo, MMBWG collaborated with Blackbird Revolt, a local Black woman-owned design firm, which worked with intention and passion to bring the vision to life.

“Working with Blackbird Revolt was a deliberate choice because we trusted the care and dedication they would bring to the project,” Burkes said. “They translated our vision into a design that reflects thoughtfulness, creativity, and excellence.”

