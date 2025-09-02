News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Detroit Community Looking For Missing 17-Year-Old Black Girl The Detroit community has been called upon to help bring Dajenea Moore home.







The Detroit Police have asked the surrounding community to help look for a missing 17-year-old Black girl who never came home.

Dajenea Moore was last seen Aug. 27. According to ClickonDetroit, she left her home in the Oakman Boulevard district without permission that evening, but failed to return. Now, police have released a public notice for anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward.

“Please help us find missing Dajenea Moore,” detailed the post. “If you have any information, please call the Detroit Police Department’s 10th Precinct at 313-596-1040.”

The report lists Moore as 5 feet 5 inches, weighing between 150 and 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing a grey and red hoodie with black pants.

As the social media post gained traction, other pages dedicated to amplifying missing persons cases shared their support. The National Center for Missing and Endangered, Inc. has also re-shared the missing juvenile alert.

As Moore remains missing, her case calls attention to the number of missing Black youth across the country. According to a 2024 article published under the U.S. Department of Justice “Safe Communities” page, Black women and girls face higher rates of violence and trafficking. However, media attention often steers away when they are reported missing.

“Black women and girls are disproportionately affected by violence, trafficking, and systemic neglect, leading to high rates of their disappearance, and placing them at greater risk for homicide,” detailed the page. “Although they make up a significant portion of missing person cases in the U.S., their stories often go underreported and unnoticed by national media and law enforcement.”

According to 2022 data by the National Crime Information Center, Black women and girls accounted for 36% of all reported female cases. With their cases overshadowed due to systemic bias, these reports often don’t receive the support and attention needed to recover these women and girls.

However, the page has emphasized the importance of unbiased media coverage and communal outreach in cases of missing Black people. Now, law enforcement has also called upon the Detroit community in their quest to bring Moore home. Others can share tips anonymously with Detroit Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak Up.

RELATED CONTENT: Is It a Referral Or Retribution? Fed Governor Lisa Cook Targeted By Trump Appointee

