Legal by Kandiss Edwards DOJ Moves To Clear Officers Accused Of Falsifying Warrant In Breonna Taylor Case This decision follows years of legal losses for the prosecution’s case.







Federal prosecutors have asked a judge to dismiss all remaining charges against the Louisville officers who falsified the search warrant that led to the fatal 2020 raid on Breonna Taylor’s home.

The Department of Justice filed the motion on March 20, according to a report by the Associated Press. Federal prosecutors are moving to drop the cases against former Detective Joshua Jaynes and former Sgt. Kyle Meany “with prejudice.” This would permanently bar the government from reviving these specific charges in the future.

This decision follows years of legal losses for the prosecution’s case. U.S. District Judge Charles Simpson twice reduced the original felony civil rights charges to misdemeanors. Judge Simpson ruled that the falsified warrant was not the “proximate cause” of Taylor’s death. In his August 2024 decision, Simpson concluded that the chain of events was legally disrupted when Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, fired a shot at officers entering the apartment. This ruling effectively shielded the Meany and Jaynes from the most severe federal penalties. The ruling left the DOJ with only misdemeanor “color-of-law” violations to pursue.

The move has drawn sharp condemnation from Breonna Taylor’s family and their legal representatives. In a Facebook post, Tamika Palmer, Taylor’s mother, expressed profound betrayal following a phone call from the Justice Department.

According to CBS News, attorney Ben Crump released a statement, stating that the dismissal strips away the final “scraps of justice” and undermines the message that Black lives are protected under the law.

Meany and Jaynes may walk away without accountability and another individual may be convicted in connection with the raid. Former officer Brett Hankison was sentenced to 33 months for excessive force and is currently serving time. However, the DOJ’s recent request for his release during his appeal has sparked tension in the Louisville community. A hearing to finalize the dismissal of charges against Jaynes and Meany is currently scheduled for April 3, potentially closing the door on federal criminal accountability for the officers who initiated the raid six years ago.

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