News by Mary Spiller Officers Sue Congress Over Delayed Jan. 6 Memorial Two police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6 insurrection are suing Congress for failing to install a legally mandated memorial plaque—arguing the delay is part of a broader effort to erase the truth of that day.







Two police officers who defended the U.S. Capitol during the January 6, 2021, insurrection have filed a lawsuit against Congress, demanding the installation of a long-delayed memorial plaque to honor those who protected the Capitol on Jan. 6.

Metropolitan Police Officer Daniel Hodges and former Capitol Police Officer Harry Dunn filed the suit on June 12, the Associated Press reports.

The lawsuit argues that Congress is violating its own 2022 law mandating a tribute to officers who stood against the mob of Trump supporters. Hodges and Dunn’s suit clarifies that the 2022 law directed the Architect of the Capitol to install a commemorative plaque, but the deadline for its placement expired nearly two years ago without action being taken.

According to the lawsuit, the delay reflects a broader attempt by President Donald Trump and other members of his administration to distort public memory of the attack.

“Even those who recognized the violence of the day eventually partnered with the man who both inspired and minimized it,” Dunn and Hodges’ suit reads.

As previously reported, over 100 law enforcement officers were injured during the Jan 6 riot. Hundreds of participants in the insurrection were convicted, but Trump effectively wiped all of those convictions with a sweeping act of clemency on his first day back in the White House.

In April, Architect of the Capitol Thomas Austin testified before a House subcommittee that House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) had not authorized the plaque’s installation. He said Johnson holds the authority over modifications on the House side of the Capitol.

While spokespeople for both Austin’s office and Johnson did not respond to the AP’s requests for comment, the testimony has become relevant for the newly filed lawsuit.

Hodges and Dunn, both outspoken critics of Republican efforts to downplay the riot, said the lack of recognition adds to their trauma surrounding the event. “Both men live with psychic injuries from that day, compounded by their government’s refusal to recognize their service,” the lawsuit states.

Hodges was nearly crushed in a doorway during the attack. Dunn, who has spoken publicly about being subjected to racial slurs by rioters, left the Capitol Police following the insurrection.

Speaking alongside Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) on June 12, Dunn said, “It’s unfortunate that we had to file a lawsuit to compel Congress to follow their own law, but here we are.”

Raskin, who most notably led the charge on Trump’s second impeachment, praised Hodges and Dunn’s lawsuit. “All you’re asking for is the law to be followed,” he said.

