Caught on Camera: Black Man Arrested for Allegedly Killing, Dragging Body of Victim in Arizona

One Arizona man tried to cover up a crime by moving a dead body to a different location.

Officials in Arizona are investigating after camera footage allegedly caught a 30-year-old man moving a body through a Mesa apartment complex.

Authorities say Michael Binion-Jones was taken into custody Monday on suspicion of killing 36-year-old Deangelo Tye.

According to NBC affiliate KPNX, authorities discovered Tye’s body Sunday near University Drive and Sossaman Road. The Mesa Police Department (MPD) issued a news release that Tye’s body was located in the landscaping area of the complex.

Police were called around 6 a.m. Sunday to a home near the 7500 block of E. Billings Street after someone reported that they found their friend dead. At least two people reported to officers that they heard shots fired in the complex around 3:00 a.m., according to MPD.

MPD stated that after locating Tye’s body, drag marks were spotted that led to a blood trail, which they followed to an upstairs apartment. Authorities later located personal surveillance video that captured key evidence for their investigation.

KPNX reported that the personal camera footage caught the man, identified as Binion-Jones, walking up to an apartment.

According to Mesa police, “At least two people reported to officers that they heard shots fired in the complex around 3:00 a.m. During the investigation, officers located a personal surveillance camera, which captured Deangelo and 30-year-old Michael Binion-Jones, walking to an upstairs apartment. Ten minutes later, the camera captured a lifeless Deangelo being dragged down the stairs and out of view by Binion-Jones.”

Binion-Jones denied it was him on the camera footage, saying it was “someone else” during an interview, according to court records obtained by KPNX.

He was arrested in Tempe, Arizona, on Monday, according to KSAZ. The Mesa Police Department has charged Binion-Jones with second-degree murder. He is currently being held on a $1 million bond set by a judge.

Not motive has been released as to what led up to Tye’s death.